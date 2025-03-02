“There’s a Difference”: Shannon Sharpe Believes Travis Hunter Can’t Play 100 Snaps in an NFL Game

Travis Hunter wants to play cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL. Some analysts think he can do so. Others don’t believe it’s possible. Shannon Sharpe, for better or worse, is in the latter group.

Advertisement

One has a much greater chance of accomplishing a goal if they believe in themselves. Hunter obviously isn’t lacking in the confidence department. He knows he has the skillset necessary to succeed at wide receiver and cornerback. He also knows he showed he could be great at both positions simultaneously in college. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is adamant he could handle both spots. Sharpe, though, is equally certain he can’t. So what does he suggest?

Sharpe thinks Hunter’s best career move would be playing cornerback regularly and receiver intermittently. Saying that Hunter “doesn’t realize” the immense task he’d be embarking upon, Sharpe gave him the bitter pill:

“He ain’t playing no 100 snaps a game for 17 games. That ain’t happening. I don’t think he realize how many 100 snaps is in the NFL… there’s a difference between college [and the NFL],” he said on Nightcap.

Sharpe mentioned the incredible cast of characters Hunter could face on a weekly basis as a cornerback. He believes covering the likes of Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb, then getting open against Patrick Surtain II, Jalen Ramsey and Derrick Stingley, would be insanely difficult. Chad Johnson feels differently.

Johnson has faith in Hunter’s capabilities

Perhaps, like Sharpe mentioned, Hunter’s somewhat naive about the difficulty of two-way play in the professional ranks. The college game, though, typically has a faster pace of play than the NFL. Hunter may battle fiercer opponents at the next level, but would have more rest time between snaps. This exchange could enable Hunter to maintain elite play on both sides of the ball in the NFL.

Chad Johnson didn’t commit to Hunter navigating life as a full-time two-way player. He said Hunter “might [have] a wakeup call once he gets to the NFL.” But he didn’t deem Hunter’s confidence in himself to be unwarranted, either.

“The one thing that you know you need when you play the game of football to be great is… confidence. Whether we feel it’s possible [for him] to do, the fact that he believes he can do it? That alone can be enough… as crazy as it may sound… he might shock the world… if there’s one person that might be able to do it, [it’s him].” – Chad Johnson

Hunter is almost guaranteed to be selected in the top five of the 2025 NFL Draft. Potential pressure from his fanbase on his front office could fuel his case for playing offense and defense. We’ll find out just how full he can get his plate to be once training camp arrives in July.