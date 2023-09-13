“There’s a Reason Why Seattle Got Rid of Russell Wilson”: Brett Favre Shares Unfiltered Take on the Broncos QB

During the appearance on ‘Fearless’ podcast, Brett Favre was seen questioning the circumstances surrounding Wilson’s departure. He clearly was suggesting that there must be a reason why Seattle let him go. Favre mentioned, “I don’t know Russell. I’ve met him a few times. I’ve never hung out with him. There’s a reason why Seattle got rid of Russell Wilson or parted ways with him.”

“If there’s a reason they parted ways, as much good as he had done in Seattle—and he played exceptionally well. So maybe he was preoccupied with other things. I don’t know. It’d be unfair for me to say one way or the other,” Brett further added.

However, Brett Favre acknowledged that Wilson still has a lot to offer physically. He said, “It’s not that his play had declined; he’s physically—he’s still got a lot left in the tank.” Moreover, Brett also commented on Broncos HC Sean Payton saying, “If he(Wilson) is preoccupied with his brand during football season, that’s hurting everyone else. And it’s the head coach’s job to nip it in the bud. Sean [Payton] has a great track record.”

Moreover, with Sean Payton as the new head coach for the Broncos, the fans have raised hopes that Wilson can use his guidance to focus better on football and help himself regain his top form. However, much to the disappointment of die-hard Broncos fans, Wilson’s army failed to secure a win in their season opener against the Raiders.

Wilson’s Army Falters Against Spirited Raiders

Russell Wilson did show a lot of promise during the clash against Raiders. The Broncos QB completed 27 of 34 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns, keeping turnovers at bay. However, the Broncos still couldn’t secure a win. Wilson was averaging 6.6 yards per completion, which clearly indicated that he wasn’t pushing the ball downfield aggressively.

Although coming from a rough 2022 season, Wilson avoided committing costly mistakes. However, in the crucial moments, the Broncos needed more than conservative plays. The Raiders eventually took a 17-16 lead to secure the win. All in all, Wilson didn’t have a poor outing, but his efforts weren’t enough to guide the Denver Broncos to a win.

Looks like Russell Wilson is still taking baby steps toward regaining his old form. As the season continues, it will be interesting to see how Wilson performs for the Denver Broncos.