“Spoiled Brats”: Bill Burr Rips Fellow Patriots Fans for Throwing Bill Belichick Under the Bus Amidst a Tumultuous Season

American comedian and actor Bill Burr is certainly a die-hard New England Patriots fan who doesn’t like the idea of his team becoming the worst in the league. The Patriots currently have the lowest record in the AFC, which is unlikely for the team that dominated the league for over two decades under Bill Belichick. While many stand against the veteran head coach, Burr has berated everyone who thinks it is time for Belichick to leave.

The eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach came under intense criticism after the Patriots ended Week 10 with a 2-8 record, which is its worst record since Belichick took over the franchise. In the 2000 season, Bill Belichick and the Patriots ended with a 5-11 record, but what followed was back-to-back 19 dominating seasons. Since Tom Brady left in 2020, the Belichick-led New England Patriots are no longer a dominant team in the league.

In the past few weeks, rumors of Belichick’s firing have spread like wildfire. The Patriots’ owner, Robert Kraft, is certainly not happy with the team’s success and might look for a revamp after the current season. However, stand-up comedian Bill Burr does not agree with the discussion of throwing Belichick under the bus. He has been a long-time Patriots fan and has seen them rise under the legendary head coach.

Bill Burr Defends Bill Belichick as Sacking Rumors Intensify

The ‘Old Dads’ movie actor recently appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show“ where he stated the discussions about firing Bill Belichick as baseless rumors that were “invented by the local radio“. He mentioned how Belichick’s been coaching the Patriots for 20 years and winning lots of Super Bowls, which basically makes him a legend. Furthermore, he added that everyone in the league has studied his strategies relentlessly, so a few setbacks are well expected.

Burr definitely does not like the idea of fans discussing Belichick’s future. In the interview, he made it very clear that it was too early to even think about the head coach’s replacement. In his view, no one can guarantee that the replacement coach will bring the changes that the fans so much covet.

“It’s spoiled brats. Just they came of age when you know, we were just gonna go to the AFC Championship game every other year,” Burr said. “We were gonna go to nine Super Bowls and win six, like nobody’s done that, especially in the modern era with 32 teams.”

Later in the show, Bill Burr referred to some fans as “spoiled brats” who grew familiar with the Patriots’ success under Belichick. He mentioned how, before Belichick arrived, the team faced tough times and these fans might not remember the struggles from that period. Before Belichick became a part of the Patriots, the team had only two Super Bowl appearances in the league’s history. It was only during Belichick’s era that the team won six championships in nine Super Bowl appearances.