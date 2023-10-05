“Offer Him $100,000,000 Today”: Skip Bayless Makes Immediate Request to Colorado to Pay Deion Sanders ‘Big’, as Coach Prime Sidesteps From a Lifetime Deal Idea

Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the sideline against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders took no more than one game to show that a $29.5 million contract is a steal for the Buffs. However, he also seemingly rejected the idea of a lifetime deal with them. Sanders believes that it doesn’t take much time for things to take a flip. That being said, Skip Bayless believes that Colorado should offer Coach Prime a $100,000,000 deal immediately after what he has accomplished and what is about to come.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of ‘Undisputed’, the NFL Analysts discussed Coach Prime sidestepping from a lifetime deal in his weekly presser. Adding his perspective to the matter, Skip Bayless advocates that in order to keep Deion in Boulder for a longer time, they need to offer him ‘big’.

Analysts Delve into Coach Prime’s Future Prospects

Skip Bayless and the ‘Undisputed‘ team recently dived deeper into the immense growth of Coach Prime’s Program. They added that Deion sidestepped elegantly and pragmatically from the idea of a lifetime deal with the Colorado Buffaloes. Skip suggested, “As Richard said with escalators, where you’ll always be the highest paid, that they should offer him 100 million today for the next three years because he’s worth it.”

Advertisement

Bayless justified his stance quoting the reasons. He added that Deion has turned the Colorado Buffaloes story into a worldwide sensation. Additionally, he justified the massive deals that have been on the table for him.

“Deion knows what’s he made, is the biggest steal in the history of coaching salaries. Because what he has done, if you look at the ratings he has generated for that school and the incredible attention. He’s generated not just nationally, it feels globally, this has become a worldwide story,” Skip added.

Further into the conversation, the analysts delved into a discussion about Deion Sanders’ NFL coaching career. Even as his transition remains anticipated by many, Sanders has clarified on numerous occasions that his interest lies in the CFB landscape. The analysts agreed with Prime Time as they quashed the idea that a brighter future awaits at the NFL.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DeionSanders/status/1709890253639848057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“I have said it from day one, I personally believe that the NFL is coming calling at some point. As much as Prime wants to do college football right now, that thing is something about being at the pinnacle,” said Keyshawn Johnson. To this, Bayless added, “Again it would be bittersweet.”

Advertisement

Decisive Stace by Deion Sanders on Colorado Buffaloes’ Lifetime Deal

Deion Sanders sidestepped from the thought of a lifetime deal, proposed by the Colorado Buffaloes. He accepted that the gesture was wonderfully crafted. However, he wants to avert any issues stemming from future disagreements. Justifying the same, Sanders said in a press meet, per Front Office Sports,

“That’s a wonderful gesture. I love it. But I’m smart enough to know and old and wise enough to know that that can flip on you instantaneously.”

Sanders currently earns $5.5 million per season per USA Today. Moreover, he appreciates the idea of a lifetime association with Colorado but knows that things can change dramatically in the future. His stance is that the best way for him to maximize his contract value and stay out of any future issue is to stay away from a lifelong commitment.