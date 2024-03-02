Jayden Daniels NFL Combine Update: Why Did the Heisman Winner Opt Out of Throwing in Indianapolis?

December 9, 2023, New York, New York, U.S: Louisiana State University quarterback, Jayden Daniels poses with the Heisman Trophy during the post Heisman Trophy award conference at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on 12/09/2023 in New York, New York. New York U.S. – ZUMAc119 20231209_zaf_c119_021 Copyright: xBrianxCianciox

Jayden Daniels is projected to be picked early in the 2024 NFL Draft and has been invited to the NFL Combine, where only the top 321 prospects will take part. However, much like other top prospects such as Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU’s Heisman-winning QB will not be participating in Combine drills on the 2nd of March, the day reserved for QBs.

Advertisement

While Harrison Jr. has stated that he is already training for his NFL rookie season in Ohio and therefore will not participate in the Combine or Pro Day, and Williams mentioned that his film from his 30 college games is enough to prove why he belongs in the NFL, Daniels’s decision not to participate in the Combine is driven by his consideration for his teammates. He mentioned that he will participate in his Pro Day because it will provide an opportunity for his LSU teammates to showcase their skills. Being present to support them during this event will make the task easier and more collaborative.

Advertisement

Heisman-winning dual-threat QB threw for 3812, along with 40 TDs and only 4 picks. He rushed for another 1134 yards and had 10 rushing TDs to his name. The team’s lead running back Logan Diggs rushed for 653 yards on just 119 carries. Malik Nabers was the best wideout behind MHJ in college and had 89 receptions yielding 1569 yards. LSU’s WR2 Brian Thomas Jr. recorded 1177 yards on 68 receptions as per ESPN.

While Daniels has repeatedly said that he will be happy if gets picked first or 32nd and doesn’t care where he lands, his name has reportedly been linked to the Patriots since they possess the 3rd overall pick in the draft.

Is Jayden Daniels Going to New England?

It was rumored that the Patriots would trade down and acquire a receiver, with the Falcons or another team potentially selecting Daniels. However, it now appears that New England will not be trading down or relinquishing their crucial 3rd pick. Jerod Mayo will start his new era with a new QB at the helm. The franchise has already met with the top three QB prospects in the draft – Williams, Maye, and Daniels. All three of them seem open to the idea of moving to Boston.

Advertisement

The LSU man had nothing but good things to say about their interaction. He stated that while he would be willing to play for any team that calls his name and believes in him, it would be fascinating to play in New England. Growing up and watching Brady win 6 Super Bowls, there is something to aspire to and live up to. It would be a great honor to go there and bring back the success they achieved in the last two decades.

While the team has interviewed all the top prospects, and everyone seems open to coming in and becoming part of the new era, there is a real possibility that the Patriots might not even select a QB in the draft. Instead, they could opt for a top receiver like Nabers and Marvin Harrison, utilizing Mac Jones for another season. Alternatively, they may consider signing a free agent like Baker Mayfield or Cousins. Even if they do sign Jayden Daniels, he might have to sit for a season and learn the craft of playing QB in the NFL.