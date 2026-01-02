“They Were at a Yacht Party”: Tom Brady Sparks Dating Buzz for the Sixth Time Amid Gisele Bündchen’s 2025 Message

Tom Brady has been linked to more than a few high-profile names since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in 2022, from model Irina Shayk to a steady stream of rumored flings that never quite stuck. Now, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is once again at the center of dating buzz, this time with influencer Alix Earle.

According to Page Six, Brady and Earle were spotted spending time together during a yacht party in St. Barts, fueling speculation that the two may be more than just casual acquaintances. Sources described a noticeably cozy dynamic between the pair during the star-studded Caribbean gathering.

“A recently single Alix Earle [and] a less recently single Tom Brady,” a St. Barts insider told Page Six, adding that the two were seen together “at a yacht party last night.” The source claimed the pair eventually broke away from the larger group and headed to a private cabin. “They were at a yacht party and met, and broke off from the larger group, talking for a lot of the night,” another source said.

Representatives for both Brady and Earle declined to comment, but the sightings didn’t stop there. TMZ later shared video of the pair looking “super close” at a St. Barts nightclub, where Earle was seen leaning in to whisper into Brady’s ear while touching his back. Celebrity gossip account Deux Moi also circulated footage of the two dancing together inside the club.

The timing has only added fuel to the rumors. Earle, 25, recently confirmed that she split from Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios. On December 13, she tearfully told her more than eight million TikTok followers, “Braxton and I are no longer together,” adding, “It’s just been really difficult for me.”

She later explained that the relationship had been strained by long distance, saying, “We have been doing long distance since, basically, June, and we haven’t got to see each other that often.”

While Earle was navigating a breakup, Brady’s former wife was closing a chapter of her own — and opening a new one. Around the same time Earle confirmed her split, reports emerged that Bündchen had quietly married jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in a private ceremony at her Florida home.

As 2025 came to a close, Bündchen shared a reflective message on Instagram that many interpreted as deeply personal. “This year brought deep lessons and profound growth,” she wrote. “Becoming a mother again reshaped everything—my time, my priorities, my heart. I’m grateful for these sacred moments that changed me in ways words can’t fully hold. Thank you, 2025. I step into this new year with gratitude, love, and trust for what’s next.”

Shortly after news of Bündchen’s marriage surfaced, Brady posted what fans quickly labeled a cryptic response. On December 20, the 48-year-old shared a shirtless photo, a classic Brady “thirst trap,” followed days later by images of himself golfing shirtless in the Bahamas with one of his children on Christmas Eve.

Earle, meanwhile, appeared to be embracing a fresh start. After her breakup, she celebrated her 25th birthday with a trip to Mexico before heading to St. Barts for New Year’s festivities. She has shared multiple Instagram posts from the trip, including bikini selfies aboard a luxury yacht with friends, the same backdrop where she was reportedly seen with Brady.

St. Barts has been packed with celebrities and billionaires over the holidays, including Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, Miles and Keleigh Teller, Nina Dobrev, Patrick Dempsey, David Letterman, Heidi Klum, and Bethenny Frankel. Romance has clearly been in the air, with Glen Powell and rumored new flame Michelle Randolph also spotted together on the island.

Brady has remained publicly single since Bündchen filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage. His brief 2023 romance with Irina Shayk “fizzled out,” despite the two being photographed together in New York and London. Now, with yet another high-profile link making headlines, Brady’s post-divorce dating life continues to attract as much attention as his legendary career ever did.