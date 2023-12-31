Deion Sanders Recalls the Time His Son Shilo Called Him a “Black Elf”

Deion Sanders is not just a legendary coach but also an influential father of five. He has always been brutally honest with his kids, even if it meant ranking them by favorite. However, Prime’s strictness doesn’t stop him from having a bit of fun with them.

Amidst this year’s Christmas, he reposted a video from a few years back when Deion had a chat about Santa Claus. You might think Shilo and Shedeur are too old to believe in Santa anyway, but Coach Dad revealed how he made this very clear since they were very young. While doing so, he was struck by a hilarious comeback from Shilo, confirming hilarity runs deep in the Sanders genes. In a hilarious yet confident tone, Sanders proclaimed,

“I didn’t beleive of giving Santa my credit for working my bu** off all year and getting them these gifts,” followed by, “Ain’t nobody breaking in the house. Ain’t nobody coming down the chimney.”

Deion makes a point for someone who has built an empire worth $70 million with his constant hustle. However, Deion’s story took an unexpected turn, as Shilo Sanders claimed that he had outsmarted Santa Prime.

Shilo Adds Humor to Deion Sanders’ Story

Amidst the jovial atmosphere, Shilo Sanders replied to Coach Prime’s story-telling with a secret. He mentioned that he was already onto Santa and put his phone near the tree the night before Christmas to record him. However, to his surprise, it was the ‘black elf’ who came bearing the gifts. Shilo’s remark even made Deion Chuckle in the video.

“You know what was funny? I knew Santa Clause was not real,” Shilo said. “Because on Christmas night or the night before — I put my phone up and recorded all night. And I’ve seen a black elf.“

Nevertheless, the humorous retort by Shilo at his father drew laughter and admiration from fans. One fan wrote, “Only Shiloh He’s always been way ahead of his time”. Another called him funny in his “ Shilo funny AF! “I seen a Black Elf”” comment. A fan gave him credit for always cracking her up, “I’m over here I can’t take Shilo. He always the one ”.

Deion’s younger son never misses a comedic beat. On a short trip to the store a while back, Shilo and his father had to park their car a bit far away. Dad Prime joked and said to his son, “That’s a long journey for a man with a limp.” To this, the youngster replied that they could park in the handicapped spot, which is much closer to the store. Shilo’s defense?

“Dawg, you got eight toes, dawg!” Shilo excalimed. “That’s real life! You could get up there.“

Notably, Coach Prime had to undergo amputations of his two toes due to blood clots. Coach Prime captured their conversation on the camera while trying to take the harsh joke with grace. He added that he’s too ‘honorable’ and ‘considerate’ to take up someone’s spot that’s not rightfully his.

In another related incident, the Buffaloes‘ safety mimicked his dad while getting his workout in. Deion is the one behind the camera, who starts the video by saying, “Hey, favorite son!”

Shilo instantly starts mimicking his father’s voice and remarks, “What’s going on baby? It’s Prime Time’s son. You know, we getting that work in. 21 days of Prime baby.” Struggling to come back with an apt reply Deion asked everyone around not to encourage him.

Shilo has proven to be quite the explosive weapon for Colorado this year. He was named the ninth defensive back in franchise history to lead the team in tackles (70). He’s also tied for the first spot in the Pac-12 for Solo tackles. He shone against Colorado State after executing an 80-yard interception for a return touchdown.