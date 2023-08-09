“They Will Market Patrick Mahomes More”: Former Chief LeSean McCoy Makes Eye Opening Claims on NFL’s Narrative Surrounding Star QBs

Patrick Mahomes, the rising star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been drawing widespread attention and ascending the NFL popularity charts. As the reigning MVP of the 2022 season, his exceptional skills and unwavering mindset have fueled discussions of him potentially becoming the sport’s next “Greatest of All Time” (GOAT). Surprisingly, LeSean McCoy, Mahomes’ former Chiefs teammate, recently shared a distinct perspective on the prevailing narratives surrounding elite quarterbacks like Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

Chiefs QB has an impressive track record and numerous accomplishments. However, McCoy’s take on the situation suggests that the league’s narrative wouldn’t be the same if any other quarterback had achieved similar feats. Having shared the field with some of the most elite quarterbacks, including Mahomes and the legendary Tom Brady, McCoy’s viewpoint has thrown a new light on the way star quarterbacks are perceived and marketed in the NFL.

LeSean McCoy and Gilbert Arenas Discuss Player Recognition in NFL

In an April 2023 episode of I AM ATHLETE, LeSean McCoy stirred up controversy with his remarks about the NFL’s approach to marketing players. McCoy, also known as “Shady,” voiced his perspective, stating, “If Lamar Jackson plays better than Pastor Mahomes they’re not going to make Lamar Jackson the face of the NFL.“ He further elaborated on his criticism of the NFL’s tactics, noting, “In my opinion, I feel like they will market Patrick Mahomes more because he fits the leadership.”

In response to the NFL’s perceived typical strategies, Gilbert Arenas introduces a unique angle to the discussion. With a touch of humor, he poses the question, “Who do the women like?” This lighthearted inquiry shifts the tone of the conversation. Despite the diversion, LeSean McCoy remains persistent in his stance, emphasizing, “No matter what’s going on they gonna make a certain player to face.“

LeSean McCoy’s insights into NFL marketing strategies and Gilbert Arenas’ lighthearted approach shed light on the intricate nature of player recognition. While their perspectives differ, the conversation underscores the nuanced considerations surrounding player prominence in the NFL landscape and the choices players often make.

Lamar Jackson: Embracing the Shadows and Shining Bright

The Baltimore Ravens have defied the odds by growing stronger with the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. Yet, their persistent underdog status often shifts the spotlight to other quarterbacks in the league. Despite this, Lamar Jackson, the Ravens quarterback, embraces the overlooked position. During a recent interview with the NFL Network, Jackson expressed his comfort.

“Actually, I’m cool with people not talking about us. I like to be under the radar when we’re playing out there on that field,” Jackson stated. “I feel like once you get hyped? That’s a target on your back. Everyone wants to beat you. Every time we’re out there on the field, teams give us their best shot.”

Jackson’s trajectory took a notable twist when reports in April revealed his aspiration for a contract comparable to Deshaun Watson’s $230 million guaranteed agreement with the Cleveland Browns. While the Ravens didn’t meet that figure, they maintained significant leverage through the franchise tag, ensuring Jackson’s association with the team for two additional seasons. With no other team stepping forward, Lamar eventually inked a contract with the Ravens.

According to Spotrac, Jackson signed a one-year, $32,416,000 contract with the Ravens, reaffirming his commitment to the team. His praise for fellow teammates, while facing the same issues with prominence as LeSean highlights has indeed set the bar higher.