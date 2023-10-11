“This Ain’t a Mind Game”: Deion Sanders Isn’t Budging From His ‘Hot Garbage’ Statement, Keeping the Lofty Expectations Afloat

CU football head coach Deion Sanders comes out of the locker room for the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.

Deion Sanders didn’t hold back in criticizing his team after a narrow win against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Despite some backlash for his harsh assessment, Coach Prime remains resolute in his “hot garbage” statement, as seen in a video posted by DNVR Sports. The NFL Hall of Famer expressed deep dissatisfaction with their performance.

Colorado Buffaloes needed a last-minute field goal to avoid a three-game losing streak. He reiterated his high expectations for the team during a recent press conference. Colorado boasts one of the nation’s most talented offensive lineups. Still, they faced significant challenges moving the ball, which was Deion Sanders’ major concern.

Deion Sanders Firm on ‘Hot Garbage’ Critique, Maintains High Expectations

During a press conference, Deion Sanders acknowledged his critical stance on the Buffs’ recent performances. He asserted that he doesn’t need to call out individuals because everyone, including the coaches, understands his critiques. Coach Prime emphasized that he means what he says, and there’s no room for ambiguity. He said:

“I got the attention. Everybody inside the locker room, coaches included, I got the attention. So, this ain’t a mind game I’m playing, this is real. So I say what I say and I mean what I mean. I don’t stutter nor I stumble. I make it plain. They know who I’m talking to.”

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach affirmed that he holds every game to a lofty standard, and that he won’t alter his expectations in order to be seen as a calm coach. Moreover, Deion feels that the way his team prepares in practice directly influences their performance. He added a few words about his unwavering standard which brought him where he is.

“There are lofty expectations for every game for me. I am not going to change my standards. My standards is my standard. We practice the way we prepare, the way we perform. I have a lofty standard, that’s why I’m here.”

Coach Prime’s Eldest Son Celebrated Colorado’s “Ugly” but Good Win

Coach Prime and his sons’ team clinched an important victory following two prior losses in the season. Deion Sanders Jr., the eldest son, expressed his emotions about the game, describing it as “UGLY” but still a good win. The final score was 27-24, with Colorado emerging victorious over Arizona State.

“It was UGLY, but a Good Win. & keep flexing! These b*tch made people on here get so mad at a young king for shining. We don’t do stuff your way, we do it our way. & Hating on a young man shining is lil money behavior,” wrote Deion Sanders Jr in his tweet.

Shedeur Sanders, despite a performance that didn’t meet his high standards and the coach’s expectations, contributed 239 passing yards and a touchdow., This win improved Colorado’s season record to 4-2. While the game had its shortcomings, the team’s celebration of this crucial victory remained undiminished.