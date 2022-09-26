“Tom Brady broken ipad is actually a Microsoft tab”: Tampa Bay QB’s tab-breaking habit results in stern warning to all 32 teams

Till now, Tom Brady has broken three Microsoft Tablets on the sidelines. To put an end to this practice, the NFL recently sent out a memo to all 32 teams.

Tom Brady is one of the biggest stars in the world of the NFL. For more than two decades, he has been able to churn out incredible numbers which is why, not many shy away from calling him the GOAT.

Despite all the speculations around how he might perform amidst ongoing personal issues, Brady started the 2022-23 season with a bang. However, his winning run was recently halted by the Packers.

The Rodgers vs Brady encounter turned out to be a defense dominated game. The team from Green Bay established a 11 point lead till half-time and it proved to be enough for them to win the contest.

Despite desperate attempts to make a comeback in the final quarter, Brady and Co. ended up losing the contest by just two points. While some fans were happy for Rodgers and some were dejected for Brady, a few were also looking out for the Microsoft tablets on the sidelines as a frustrated Tom has become infamous for breaking them.

Tom Brady broke two tabs in the game against the Saints

As it turns out, Brady’s tab-breaking shenanigans have forced the NFL to issue a memo to all 32 teams. The memo clearly states that if any player breaks the equipment provided by the league, he will be heavily penalized.

It all started after the boys from Tampa Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints in their second game. Although the 20-10 scoreline suggests that Brady’s boys scripted a hassle-free victory, that wasn’t the case until the final quarter started.

Tom Brady's broken ipad is actually a Microsoft tab. He broke 2 last week and now all 32 teams have been warned not to do anything like this.. Makes sense??#tombrady #tombradytab #BucsVsPackers #NFL — Shubham Bhargav (@shubhbhargav21) September 26, 2022

By the end of the third quarter, the teams were tied at 3-3 and frustration was creeping up in both the camps as the units weren’t able to dictate plays.

Brady was seen throwing tabs and yelling stuff as his team wasn’t able to score even a single point by halftime. Moreover, recent reports suggest that Tom broke not one but two Microsoft Tablets which eventually forced the NFL to take the ‘memo-way.’

With this, Tom’s tab-breaking score stands at 3. He first broke a tab last year against the same opponent after throwing an interception.

Tom Brady threw the tablet after his INT 😳 (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/PyvdFi30NO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2021

Possibly, the memo will ensure an end to Brady’s rather weird way of showing his frustration.

