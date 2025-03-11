“This Could Be My Last Stop”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Dissect Aaron Rodgers’ Future With the Steelers

Still in search of his next team, Aaron Rodgers is apparently having a hard time in finding a franchise that’s willing to take a risk on a 41-year-old signal caller. Although the latest batch of NFL free agency rumors suggests that he may not have to wait much longer.

Now being connected to the Pittsburgh Steelers, some analysts are indicating that a deal between the two could be finalized within 24 hours of the news’ release.

Pointing to how he’s one of the last Quarterbacks to be picked in free agency, Shannon Sharpe thinks its time Rodgers take the hint.

“Look at how many quarterbacks moved, and then one of the last ones to move is a four-time league MVP, a Super Bowl winning quarterback. That should tell him everything that he needs to know. If this is not a wake up call for Aaron Rodgers, I don’t know what is,” Sharpe said on Nightcap.

In warning Rodgers that “now you’re on the back end, where they don’t need you,” Johnson explained that the diva-like veteran is in no position to make the same demands that he was once known for. Aligning with his co-host in urging the 20-year veteran to take a humble approach to his next sales pitch, Johnson advised that,

“You have to find a way to get in the good graces of the NFL, in general. [He] doesn’t have the leverage [he] used to have. Things are a little different now, the game is getting younger. [He] has got to do things the right way because [he is] almost out the door…’ I’m up and down, but this could be my last stop.'”

Nevertheless, should Rodgers make his way to Pittsburgh, he’ll be welcomed by a dynamic receiving duo in DK Metcalf and George Pickens. Considering that both men surpassed the 900 receiving yard mark in their respective regular season campaigns, the Steelers should have plenty of firepower to supply Rodgers with.

Thankfully for Rodgers, not every member of the media is willing to give up on him just yet. Claiming that “he’ll probably end up in Pittsburgh,” NBC’s Mike Florio believes that Rodgers will prove to be a more-than-competent signal caller in year 21.

“I know everybody’s down on Aaron Rodgers as a player but come on. He’s still got gas in the tank. He’s playing well when healthy… Rodgers will make them better.”

Arguing that Rodgers is more than capable of transforming a Steelers team “…that is perennially on the playoff bubble,” into a legitimate playoff contender, Florio asserts that this could be the franchise’s first chance at showcasing some viable quarterback play since the days of Ben Roethlisberger.