“Worst Kicker Yet”: Pat McAfee Had a Ridiculous Reaction to Contester Terribly Failing to Win $90,000 in Kicking Contest

Oct 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; ESPN personality Pat McAfee before the game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Pat McAfee’s kicking contests bring daily hilarity, featuring random college students attempting field goals for attractive rewards. McAfee was himself a former kicker and punter for the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Indianapolis Colts. He is passionately determined to let the fans know the importance and difficulty of place-kicking.

ESPN’s GameDay introduced Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest, a thrilling live show exclusive. A lucky fan from the onsite ‘pit’ gets the chance to attempt a 33-yard field goal. If successful, McAfee would generously award $90,000 to the contestant or student.

McAfee spices up each week by betting fans or students they can’t make a field goal. The amusing saga even includes a Duke fan hilariously kicking into a camera. On the tenth week of the Kicking Contest on national TV, McAfee has now encountered his worst kicker yet.

Only one student succeeded so far, earning $30,000 on his second attempt. Pat McAfee offered $60,000 to Washington student Greyson Wilhelm for the 33-yard field goal. Although the first attempt was wide left, the crowd chanted for another shot. McAfee hesitatingly agreed but lowered the reward to $30,000. With adjustments, Wilhelm’s second kick sailed down the middle.

The former NFL kicker ribbed Wilhelm for a .500 kicking record, playfully hinting at that the teams would have fired him with such an average. He made the student acknowledge kicking isn’t easy and thereafter congratulated Wilhelm on the $30,000 win. In contrast, for the worst kick in McAfee’s live show, he offered a whopping $90,000.

Pat McAfee Sends NFL World in a Frenzy During $90,000 Kicking Contest

On “College GameDay,” fans witnessed one of the worst live TV field goal attempts. Pat McAfee‘s Kicking Contest featured a $90,000 offer for a student named James Madison to make the 33-yard kick. While there were some respectable misses this season, this attempt didn’t fall into that category.

The James Madison student’s field goal attempt was so poor that it nearly hit a spectator. As the field goal attempt ended with the ball hitting a kit a few yards away, Pat McAfee burst into laughter, jokingly shouting, “Killed a kid, Killed a kid, our worst kick yet.”

Fans were quick to react to the video. While some added how it was an easy kick, others shared a chuckle over McAfee’s commentary.

One fan wrote, “Our worst kick yet!! 😂 Protect Pat at all times“

Another chimed in, commenting, “Pat secretly doing kicking challenges to show people that not anyone can kick 😂”

This fan wrote, “He double doinked off of two kids faces!!! Way to go Parkey!!!”

McAfee then gave Duke Dog, James Madison’s mascot, a shot for $100,000. That was a wide-left miss. PFT Commenter of Barstool Sports had a chance for a $250,000 donation, but his attempt went wide right. No donations this week; maybe next Saturday on “College GameDay.”