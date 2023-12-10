That’s Some BS”: Rob Gronkowski Feels Left Out by Best Friend Tom Brady for Not Being Included in His Pro Bowl Dream Team

Oct 18, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady (12) after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady recently named his Pro Bowl receiving team and did not include his mate Rob Gronkowski. Gronk apparently didn’t like being left out and bashed his former teammate in a recent interview. The ex-Patriots TE was not happy that the 7-time Super Bowl included Chad Johnson and Randy Moss ahead of him.

Advertisement

Gronkowski, who retired last year, has been one of the greatest tight ends to grace the gridiron. Playing alongside Brady for 11 years at the Patriots and Bucs, they put together some incredible numbers and won four Lombardy trophies. So, it is surprising that Brady wouldn’t include one of his favorite targets from back in the day. Gronk, while agreeing that Tom’s selection would rake in some serious points on the field, felt that, as a recent retiree, he warranted selection. He jokingly said,

“Why did Tom leave me out? He named Randy Moss, and Tom left me out?! I’m recently retired, Tom, and you’re keeping me out of there. That’s some BS. What about Julian [Edelman]? What about the guys that grinded with you forever, my man?” as reported by Fox News.

Advertisement

Gronk has reason to be upset with the three-time NFL MVP. In just 141 matches, he had 621 receptions for 9286 yards with 93 TDs. He also caught the most TD passes, with the duo combining for 90 times during their career.

Tom Brady Top of the Peyton Manning’s List For Chad’s Idea of Pro-Bowl

Tom Brady is a name that cannot be overlooked when discussing football and the Pro Bowl. Recently, on the Manning Cast, Chad Johnson suggested his idea for rebranding the current format of the Pro Bowl. He proposed that the current Pro Bowlers should play recently retired Pro Bowlers, making the traditionally lackluster game more interesting for the fans. When asked by Peyton if Brady would be his QB for such a game, the former Bengals WR instead named Manning and his former teammate Carson Palmer as his preferred choices.

Peyton Manning jokingly said Brady is still throwing out there and he should be Ocho’s shot-caller for such a game. The seven-time SB winner, who recently said that the NFL has become mediocre nowadays with the game losing the physical element, was indeed receptive to Chad’s idea. On his X (formerly Twitter) post, Brady said that with current NFL rules, he would put up some serious numbers with both Chad and Hall of Famer Randy Moss as his receivers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TomBrady/status/1732069939391901774?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Although the 15-time Pro Bowler has played with both Moss and Johnson in the past, it was with Gronk and Edelman that he won multiple SBs. Fans had a mixed reaction to Brady’s claims that he still put big numbers despite his age. One of the fans said, “You are itching to go back on the field. Be honest.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/areacode778/status/1732070902278537517?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another chimed in and said, ” You saying “with today’s rules” like you aren’t the reason half of them changed. One year out and you already got the “in my day” mentality.” One of them commented, “We gotta make this happen because you are spot on.” This fan said, “35 is a lowball, that’s 55 easy.” Others said, “You literally had Mike Evans and Godwin last year and were trash.” One of them pointed out, “You know you wouldn’t be able to throw it that far.”

The current NFL Pro Bowl format, which is AFC VS NFC, has become outdated and suffers from a lack of viewership. The league recently shifted to flag football and other skill-based competitions for the 2022-23 season. Despite the changed nature of the game, Myles Garrett suffered an injury and refused to play in future pro bowls. Maybe the NFL can revamp the game again so it can finally generate viewership and excitement among the fans.