Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen: Who Has More Wealth Off the Field?

The 2024 NFL regular season was all about the Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson MVP race. They were both once again dominant on the stat sheet and in the win column. In the end, Allen won one of the closest votes in MVP history and rubbed salt in the wound by beating Jackson’s Ravens in the AFC Divisional playoffs. Of course, they had to meet in the prime time of Week 1 the very next year.

And wouldn’t you know it, we got another all-time classic. Lamar and Derrick Henry looked positively unstoppable for the first three quarters before a rare Henry fumble opened the door for a 15-point Bills comeback as they took this one 41-40. Once again, Lamar came up short against Allen.

However, he is ahead of the Buffalo QB when it comes to overall career achievements. He’s got him beat in Pro Bowls (4-3), First-Team All-Pros (3-0), and NFL MVPs (2-1). He’s also 3-2 against Allen in the regular season, though the Bills have won both playoff matchups. However, while very tight when it comes to on-the-field prowess and accomplishments, how do the two stack up with one another when it comes to off-the-field investing and wealth?

Lamar Jackson negotiates his own deals to save money

One of the big reasons Lamar Jackson is doing well off the field is the fact that he decided to forego having an agent and instead negotiate his contracts himself alongside his mother and manager, Felicia Jones. He negotiated his most recent deal, a five-year, $260 million pact with the Ravens, himself, thereby saving the three percent fee agents usually charge for those services.

Across his entire career earnings of over $291 million (including the entirety of that newest deal), Jackson has saved himself just under $9 million. Not too shabby.

In 2024, after signing that big deal and receiving a bunch of it up front in a $72 million signing bonus, Jackson became the highest-paid athlete of the year. Including salary and other incentives, he made $98.5 million on the field and added another $2 million from off-field investments.

Those other investments include a soul food restaurant in his home state of Florida and a personal clothing brand (Era 8). He also owns a production company and record label to dabble in the entertainment industry. However, he doesn’t have as many endorsement deals as a player of his caliber should, with Gatorade and Oakley the only publicized partnerships.

Allen is part of a power couple worth nearly $100 million

Meanwhile, Josh Allen has taken a much more conventional route with his finances. He signed his newest deal after Jackson did, so his was much bigger.

Allen signed a six-year, $330 million contract this past spring, the second-highest by total value in NFL history. By the end of that contract, Allen will have made over half a billion dollars just from his NFL contracts alone.

But that’s not the only way he makes money. He has a long list of endorsement deals across a variety of industries. Some of these include Gatorade, New Era, Gillette, New Balance, Frito Lay, Hyundai, Nike, and many more.

Allen has taken it a step further with some of these endorsements, recently becoming an investor in New Era, which is a sports apparel company based in Buffalo. He has also invested in the venture capital firm The Cashmere Fund. Allen’s family also runs a farm in California called the Allen Family Farm.

Lastly, Allen has teamed up with a Hollywood actress, Hailee Steinfeld, to create one of the richest power couples in the American entertainment industry. Allen just put his $8.5 million bachelor pad on the market after the pair tied the knot earlier this year. Steinfeld is already worth about $25 million herself, so putting her together with Allen, who’s worth just over $70 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, makes them a $100 million couple.

Jackson, on the other hand, has done well for himself … just not quite as well as Allen. The Bills QB’s $70 million net worth nearly doubles his Baltimore Ravens counterpart’s $40 million valuation.