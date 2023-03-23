Dak Prescott’s Special Tribute to Kobe Bryant Leaves NBA Fans Extremely Elated

The starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys recently got inked. Dak Prescott has a massive tattoo on his leg. Each element of the tattoo signifies important things in his life. One of the tattoos is of a Black Mamba which he got in order to honor NBA GOAT, Kobe Bryant.

The 29-year-old shot-caller has always been open about his love for tattoos. Also, the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner has displayed his tattoos in the past. On Tuesday, a Texas-based tattoo artist shared an Instagram post in which he showed off his new creations.

Dak Prescott paid tribute to important people and things in his life

Prescott paid a visit to Andres Ortega from Order Ink in Arizona. As reported by TMZ, the QB’s tattoos featured several images that are close to his heart.

A picture of a moose honored his brother Jace, who passed away in 2020 because of suicide. The tattoo also included a picture of pegasus to pay homage to his mother, Peggy, who passed away in 2013 because of cancer.

He also had several tattoos on legendary sports figures. One will immediately notice a Black Mamba, which he got in tribute to Kobe Bryant. Additionally, there is also a Jumpman logo for Michael Jordan and a picture of the boxing icon Muhammad Ali.

The elaborate ink also pays a nod to his famous touchdown celebration, with Daddy Duck doing the move with his hand. The tattoo also included a sign from Pine Creek Estates to show his roots. Additionally, many fans thought that he would stay in Dallas for a long time because the tattoo also had the city’s skyline. More than that, fans were happy to see Prescott celebrate the amazing life of The Dagger.

Fans find the QB’s Kobe Bryant snazzy

This is one of the largest tattoos that Prescott has on his body and is the one that holds a lot of sentimental value for him. Additionally, the artwork took almost ten hours to complete.