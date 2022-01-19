“This is the standard for the bare minimum every year going forward.” Joe burrow is cool and unfazed after the Bengals’ first playoff win in 31 years

Joe Burrow and the Bengals showed up against the Raiders and won Cincinatti their first playoff win in 31 years. And Joe Burrow is trying to make that a habit.

A last-second interception secured the Bengals’ first playoff win since the 1990 season. A late push by the Raiders to take the game to overtime came to nothing, as Burrow and the Bengals moved on to the divisional round.

He finished 24 of 34 passing for 244 yards and two first-half touchdowns to CJ Uzomah and Tyler Boyd and maintained control over the game for the majority of the period.

Joe Burrow is confident that the future involves multiple Super Bowl runs

Joe Burrow spoke to the media on Tuesday after a historic playoff win, and he wants the fans to know that this isn’t a one-time thing.

“The fans were very excited,” Burrow said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “I tried to downplay it and all that because this is how it’s going to be from here on out. This is a great win for us but this is the standard for the bare minimum every year going forward.”

Joe Burrow on the excitement in city about playoff win: “The fans were very excited. I tried to downplay it and all that because this is how it’s going to be from here on out. This is a great win for us but this is the standard for the bare minimum every year going forward.” — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 18, 2022

Burrow’s underdog story and grit and determination shined through, just like we’ve seen in games past.

Joe Burrow has played 6 “have to have it games” in his career. 2019 LSU

Bama

Georgia (SEC title)

Oklahoma (semi)

Clemson (natty) 2021 BENGALS

Ravens (Week 16)

Chiefs (Week 17) In those games: 6-0 W-L

2,669 Pass Yds (444/game)

27 TD

0 Int @PaulHembo 👊🏻 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 12, 2022

Burrow and the Bengals will prepare to face the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

Also Read: “The guy from Fortnite joins Peyton Manning and Eli Manning”: Dwayne Johnson receives the most hilarious label from the NFL YouTube account