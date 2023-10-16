HomeSearch

“This Maybe The Dumbest Comment Of the Year”: Deion Sanders Rips Fan Trying To Support Colorado’s Embarrassing Loss To Stanford

Sauvik Banerjee
|Published October 16, 2023

Dennis Thurman Gives Deion Sanders' Boys a Much-Needed Reality Check; "95% of You Are Not Going to Get an Invitation to an NFL Camp"

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders walks the field during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host Colorado in the Pac-12 opener Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Colorado just picked the most embarrassing loss of their season which will be stuck to their program for years to come. Blowing a 29-point lead to Stanford was certainly no one saw coming, but Deion Sanders isn’t the one backing down. He took to social media to express how he doesn’t have his head down after the loss, but when a fan tried to support the team, Prime surprisingly called it the dumbest comment of the year.

In his recent post on Instagram, Coach Prime spoke about his love for the process instead of the final result and the claps. He emphasized that he focuses on molding and shaping young players and that hardships are what makes him thrive. However, he seemingly didnt like it when a Colorado fan tried to voice out in support of the Buffs and Prime, Deion called it a dumb take.

Deion Sanders Rips Fan Trying To Support Colorado

A fan commented on Prime’s post by calling out on the Prime haters, who believe that his kids are spoiled and that it is all about the show rather than wins. The fan backed Deion by saying, “Prime hasn’t coached at this level yet and the kids haven’t played at this level yet. Let the process happen.”

“In sports,” he added, “we will have a winner and a loser, blowouts and upsets, tight games and comebacks.. it happens in all sports. Did y’all really bet the rent money on Colorado winning it all this year and you really mad or do you just wanna hate on a great man working to make some great men. Fix y’all hearts!”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CybOp98ri1C/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

For some unknown reason, Coach Prime didn’t like the points put forth by the Colorado fan as he called it out by replying, “This maybe the dumbest comment of the year. You Won.” Deion’s response left fans perplexed, thinking why would he try to call it a dumb comment when the fan was in fact backing him up.

Fans Believe Coach Prime Mistook the Message

Deion Sanders’ response left fans in confusion, thinking that Coach Prime misunderstood the message the fan was trying to convey. Some fans even tried to point it out to Prime, but he didn’t reply. One fan replied, “Lol why you say that Prime? I think your reply is a ‘typo’ or ‘autocorrect.'” While another fan thought Prime was clowning the fan in sarcasm, “This has to be sarcasm knowing Coach Prime.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CyedY3TSuS6/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

However, after a day of posting it still remains a mystery, why Coach Prime would call it ‘the dumbest comment of the year.’ That said, Colorado fans will be at the edge of their seats as the Buffs hit the road to go against the 4-2 UCLA at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Share this article

About the author

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee is an NFL Content Manager at the SportsRush. He has been a long time fanatic of the sport and has two years of experience as an NFL journalist. After completing his Bachelors Degree in English, Sauvik decided to turn his undying fascination for sports into a career. He will never stop talking about the nuances that make NFL so inclusive yet competitive in nature. His favorite NFL players are Odell Beckham Jr. and Tom Brady.

Read more from Sauvik Banerjee