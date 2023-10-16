“This Maybe The Dumbest Comment Of the Year”: Deion Sanders Rips Fan Trying To Support Colorado’s Embarrassing Loss To Stanford

Colorado just picked the most embarrassing loss of their season which will be stuck to their program for years to come. Blowing a 29-point lead to Stanford was certainly no one saw coming, but Deion Sanders isn’t the one backing down. He took to social media to express how he doesn’t have his head down after the loss, but when a fan tried to support the team, Prime surprisingly called it the dumbest comment of the year.

In his recent post on Instagram, Coach Prime spoke about his love for the process instead of the final result and the claps. He emphasized that he focuses on molding and shaping young players and that hardships are what makes him thrive. However, he seemingly didnt like it when a Colorado fan tried to voice out in support of the Buffs and Prime, Deion called it a dumb take.

Deion Sanders Rips Fan Trying To Support Colorado

A fan commented on Prime’s post by calling out on the Prime haters, who believe that his kids are spoiled and that it is all about the show rather than wins. The fan backed Deion by saying, “Prime hasn’t coached at this level yet and the kids haven’t played at this level yet. Let the process happen.”

“In sports,” he added, “we will have a winner and a loser, blowouts and upsets, tight games and comebacks.. it happens in all sports. Did y’all really bet the rent money on Colorado winning it all this year and you really mad or do you just wanna hate on a great man working to make some great men. Fix y’all hearts!”

For some unknown reason, Coach Prime didn’t like the points put forth by the Colorado fan as he called it out by replying, “This maybe the dumbest comment of the year. You Won.” Deion’s response left fans perplexed, thinking why would he try to call it a dumb comment when the fan was in fact backing him up.

Fans Believe Coach Prime Mistook the Message

Deion Sanders’ response left fans in confusion, thinking that Coach Prime misunderstood the message the fan was trying to convey. Some fans even tried to point it out to Prime, but he didn’t reply. One fan replied, “Lol why you say that Prime? I think your reply is a ‘typo’ or ‘autocorrect.'” While another fan thought Prime was clowning the fan in sarcasm, “This has to be sarcasm knowing Coach Prime.”

However, after a day of posting it still remains a mystery, why Coach Prime would call it ‘the dumbest comment of the year.’ That said, Colorado fans will be at the edge of their seats as the Buffs hit the road to go against the 4-2 UCLA at the Rose Bowl Stadium.