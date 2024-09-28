Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Tech: Kurt Benkert Backs Refs’ Call Before Controversial ‘Hail Mary’ Win

Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes players celebrate after the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A low-ranked Virginia Tech almost pulled an upset over chart toppers Miami Hurricanes with a last-minute ‘Hail Mary’ touchdown pass. However, the referees overturned the pass, much to the ire of fans. But former NFL QB Kurt Benkert explained why the refs were right.

Benkert came out to defend the referee and posted about the game on X, he claimed that since Felton never took possession of the ball, there was no reason to call it a touchdown as it was an incomplete pass.

The guy never had possession of the ball so it can’t be a catch. The ball ends up in Miami’s guys hands but he was out of bounds. That’s incomplete. — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) September 28, 2024

In a thrilling game, the Virginia team surprised the Hurricanes with their strong performance. The team pulled a quick turnaround to make one last attempt at scoring a touchdown with seconds left on the clock.

QB Kyron Drones threw a long pass towards Da’Quan Felton who wrestled three Miami defense players to catch the ball in the endzone.

The refs cleared the pass and it would have given the Virginia team a shock win over Miami but after reviewing the camera footage, the verdict was overturned and Miami was declared the winner.

The Virginia team made a great attempt but the ball landed on the line and in the ensuing chaos the Miami defense was able to stop Felton from taking a clean reception.

In the game, both the quarterbacks had exceptional showing as minutes before Drones’ hail mary pass Miami team’s quarterback pulled a surprise touchdown out of his bag.

Cam Ward was the hero behind Miami’s win

In the 4th quarter, the Miami team was trailing and QB Ward was attacked multiple times by the defense. In the first down, he was sacked and lost 6 yards.

In the final drive, the defense attacked him again but he managed to outsmart them and tossed the ball to Isaiah Horton. Miami scored their last touchdown to take a 38-34 lead with less than two minutes on the clock.

✨ ✨ Cam Ward and the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes score on its final drive to secure the win over Virginia Tech 38-34@CanesFootball | @MiamiHurricanes | @cpisecurity | #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/NfSpRaQ8l5 — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 28, 2024

Ward’s last TD with Horton was enough to hand Miami the win but the Atlantic Coast team was stunned by Virginia Tech and would need to review the game footage to find out the reasons that almost cost them the game.