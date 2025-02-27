Myles Garrett Joining Eagles Would Be “Like Kevin Durant Going to the Golden State Warriors”: Paul Pierce

wAs wild as it may sound, it just might happen. And if anyone can pull it off, it’s Howie Roseman. We’re talking about the Eagles making a bold move for former Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett. The Browns have been put on notice after their star pass rusher reportedly requested a trade, expressing his desire to compete for a Super Bowl. If Philly pulls this off, Paul Pierce believes it would be the NFL’s version of Kevin Durant joining the Golden State Warriors.

In 2015, the Warriors—much like the Eagles—had just come off a championship win. Led by Steph Curry, Golden State captured the NBA title in 2015. A year later, they made history with a 73-win season and a second straight Finals appearance. Then came the game-changing move—signing Kevin Durant to a two-year deal.

Durant made an immediate impact, winning his first ring in his debut season with the Warriors. The team repeated as champions in his second year and reached the Finals again in his third, falling to the Raptors.

Similarly, the Eagles have just won the Super Bowl after a dominant 14-3 regular season, and signing someone like Garrett could turn them into an unbeatable dynasty.

“You know what this is equivalent of, this is equivalent of Kevin Durant going to Golden State. Myles Garrett goes to the Eagles. I know what they are offensively, but defensively it would be historic. When you win, this happens,” Pierce said on SPEAK.

Given the strength of their roster, the Eagles can go on a dynastic run. But to keep winning, you need to keep adding talent and make moves that ensure that happens. Winning culture attracts the best free agents and players like Garrett might even be willing to give up money for trophies.

This is what happened in New England during their dynasty days. Brady’s influence helped in getting the team some crucial players, plus Bill Belichick’s coaching on the defensive side of the ball, made many players come to the Patriots. Players like Randy Moss, Darelle Revis, Rodney Harrison, Danny Amendola, and Patrick Chung. Stephen Gilmore, Rob Ninkovich, and their present HC, Mike Vrabel.

The Eagles, as we saw this season, have a pretty solid offense. The defense is not to be taken lightly either, but an addition like Garrett could truly make them absolutely unbreakable. Seeing him in Eagles colors is a terrifying thought, according to Michael Irvin.

Michael Irvin compares Carrett-Jalen Carter pairing to a legendary former Eagles duo

Irvin believes Howie Roseman and the Eagles have built a model franchise—one that constantly evolves rather than staying stagnant. They’re unafraid to adapt, change their identity, and do whatever it takes to win. Adding Garrett to an already dominant defensive line could turn the Eagles into a nightmare matchup for the rest of the NFL.

He even compared a potential Garrett-Jalen Carter pairing to the legendary Eagles duo of Reggie White and Jerome Brown in the 90s—an imposing combination that would wreak havoc for years to come.

“When you are winning and Philly has been winning, people always want to take the opportunity to win. These guys have done an incredible job of interchanging players and bringing players in and trying to continue to evolve their football team. This would be scary for the league, the thought of them getting Myles Garrett.”

The Eagles are set to lose Josh Sweat, Zack Baun, and Brandon Graham to free agency or retirement. All three players are deserving of lucrative new contracts, but re-signing them would come at a steep price. Last season, they played on one-year deals worth a combined $18 million—an extension would cost significantly more.

Myles Garrett would be a clear upgrade, but acquiring him won’t come cheap. The Eagles would need to absorb the remaining two years of his contract, and the Browns will likely demand multiple draft picks, including at least two first-rounders.

Howie Roseman is known as a shrewd negotiator, making it unlikely he’d part with that much capital—even for a player of Garrett’s caliber. But in the NFL, anything can happen, and with Roseman at the helm, no move is ever completely off the table.