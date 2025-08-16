After Representing Six Teams in Nine Seasons, Brandon Allen Makes Cam Ward’s Exit Count

Tennessee Titans quarterback Brandon Allen (10) passes as Tim Boyle (15) and Cam Ward (1) watch during an NFL football minicamp camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.

“The long wait is frustrating,” Jordan Love said of sitting behind Aaron Rodgers in 2021. The same frustration is relatable to any NFL player waiting for an opportunity to lead their team. You might see rookies overtake your experience, and you internally start questioning your game. The same has been the case with Brandon Allen.

A total of six NFL teams have tried to make use of his talent in his first nine seasons. But he has yet to secure a permanent home. This includes the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, and now the Tennessee Titans. The reason? All the teams had their starting QBs. And, Allen failed to make use of the limited opportuities he got in the regular season.

While he is unlikely to earn a starting role, the Titans continue to explore his potential in preseason action. On Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons, Allen delivered his sharpest performance yet, completing 11 of 14 passes for 119 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Titans’ 23-20 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

While the numbers do not tell the entire story, the fact that Allen handled the offense quite well is a good sign for the Titans. He entered the field after Cam Ward went 2 of 7 for 42 yards. One of Ward’s best throws, a 35-yard strike, was dropped by Van Jefferson. “I got you,” Jefferson told Ward after the game.

Unbelievable throw by Cam Ward. Drops it in the bucket His top 5 WR corps let him down. pic.twitter.com/QppUvUdTKb — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) August 15, 2025

Interestingly, Allen’s night began poorly with an interception by Natrone Brooks, which raised questions about his reliability as QB2. But he quickly responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Gunnar Helm, flashing timing and chemistry in the Titans’ offense.

Notably, Allen has never been known for elite arm strength or athleticism. Instead, coaches value his ability to learn systems quickly, manage games, and provide leadership in quarterback rooms. Analysts like Kurt Benkert see Ward as the future, comparing him to Patrick Mahomes at the college level, but Allen still brings a stabilizing presence.

The Titans signed him in March to a one-year deal worth $1,422,500, including a $167,500 signing bonus. Over his career, Allen has appeared in 18 NFL games, completing 166 of 293 passes (56.7 percent) for 1,810 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, while adding 68 rushing yards.

Ward is the favorite to start, yet Allen has given Tennessee reasons to keep him in the mix. His resilience and steady play are reminders that even in a backup role, he can still earn respect in the league.