Draft Analyst Calls Michael Penix Jr. The Best Deep Ball Thrower of The Current Class by a Country Mile; “It’s Not Even Close”

As the 2024 NFL draft is nearing, certain names are shining brighter than the rest and catching the attention of both NFL analysts and teams alike. One such player making waves in the lead-up to the draft is Washington Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. With his exceptional deep ball throwing abilities, Penix is quickly becoming a name to remember.

CBS Sports Danny Kanell while praising Penix Jr., dubbed him as the best deep ball thrower of his class. So, what exactly did the draft analyst see in the 23-year-old QB that led him to such a bold declaration?

According to him, Penix possesses elite-level talent as he is capable of placing the ball with precision even 30 to 40 yards down the field. But his skill set goes beyond just arm strength as he has an impressive pocket awareness which allows him to perform better in pressure situations when needed.

“Michael Penix he is the best deep ball thrower of this class and it’s not even close. He has elite level talent he can place it into tight windows 3040 yards down the field great ball placement when he’s hitting guys in stride across the middle, really contributing yards after the catch.”

Delving into his throwing ability more, Darnell also highlighted one particular throw from Penix’s 2023 college season. It was a breathtaking 48-yard pass to a covered receiver and was perfectly times o land just before the sideline.

However, what sets him apart is not just his physical abilities but also his football IQ and experience as a fifth-year player. He played three seasons for the Indiana Hoosiers before transitioning to Washington Huskies in 2022.

Since joining the Huskies, Penix has recorded a 25-3 winning record. Last season, he led his team all the way to the CFP Championship game against the Michigan Wolverines, although they fell short with a 34-13 loss. Despite the defeat, Penix’s standout performances have solidified his status as a top prospect.

Michael Penix Jr.’s Pro Day Performance

Michael Penix Jr. wowed everyone with his stellar performance during the 2023 season, racking up an impressive 4903 yards, along with 36 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions. But it was his recent pro day that really solidified his status as one of the top prospects.

Opting out of the 2024 NFL Combine, Penix took center stage in front of over 30 representatives from various NFL teams who flocked to Washington to catch a glimpse of his skills. And he didn’t disappoint. During his pro day, Penix turned heads by clocking an impressive 40-yard dash time, with scouts timing him at between 4.51 and 4.57 seconds.

Moreover, he recorded an outstanding vertical jump of 36 1/2 inches. And to top it off, he wrapped up his pro day with a throwing session, effortlessly launching tight spirals and showcasing his renowned deep ball prowess across the field.

As he eagerly awaits his next chapter in the NFL, Penix finds himself with a jam-packed schedule ahead with teams like Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the New York Giants. With his stellar performance, he is widely expected to hear his name called either in the first round or early in the second round of the draft.