Tom Brady Adds Another Startup That Delivers Every Day Essentials in 15 Minutes to His Portfolio of Investments

Tom Brady‘s retirement from football might have saddened his fans, but those who thought he was done are in for a surprise. The legendary quarterback has seamlessly transitioned from the gridiron to the boardroom, proving that his competitive spirit is just as fierce off the field. To be exact, the talented TB12 has been busy expanding his entrepreneurial empire, and his latest venture at GoPuff appears to be a game-changer.

Tom Brady has been very active as an investor and entrepreneur post-retirement, and in his most recent investment, TB12 has teamed up with Gopuff. Brady endorsed Gopuff in his latest Instagram reel, expressing his enthusiasm for the company’s rapid and seamless delivery service. He mentioned that he knew the startup’s owners and decided to invest in them after experiencing the convenience of their service firsthand. Brady shared his thoughts about the GoPuff partnership on the IG reel, saying,

“I’m excited to be working with the Gopuff team to continue to drive innovation and help create an even better experience for their customers.”

Brady’s multi-year partnership with GoPuff will focus on product development, content creation, and more. The collaboration will include exclusive product collaborations, a new Health and Wellness category on the GoPuff app curated by Brady, and “The Brady Bag,” a special tote bag collection. Additionally, GoPuff will be the official instant delivery partner of Team Brady’s E1 electric powerboat racing team.

Meanwhile, Brady’s venture into this partnership aligns with his post-NFL journey. His dedication to innovation and customer experience in the entrepreneurial world will cater to all eligible groups.

Tom Brady Talks About His Journey to GoPuff

Tom Brady’s transition from football legend to entrepreneur has been nothing short of impressive. In a recent reel, Brady shared a humorous anecdote about how he discovered Gopuff. After forgetting his charger at the stadium, he had to order a replacement quickly, and the brand delivered it in record time. Therefore, this experience led to his investment in the company. In his introduction on Instagram, Brady wrote,“gopuff, almost as fast as me… “

GoPuff, an ultra-fast delivery platform, has struck a multiyear partnership with Brady, who will aid in content creation, product development, and other initiatives. The NFL Hall of Famer is also curating a new health and wellness category on this brand and will launch the “Brady Bag” collection, themed around specific events.

For Brady, this partnership allows him to promote his own brands, such as his Nobull training shoes and plant-based nutrition line TB12, to a broader audience. GoPuff’s aggressive marketing, including the “Bring the Magic” campaign, highlights the joy of timely deliveries. With 20-minute delivery options as well as expanded grocery partnerships, Gopuff is striving to reach profitability despite recent challenges.