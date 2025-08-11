Chad Ochocinco Johnson Potentially Saved Thousands of Dollars With a Simple Yet Genius Move After Turning Pro

Retired American football player Chad Johnson on the sidelines before the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nowadays, newly signed rookies, such as Ashton Jeanty, can be seen shopping for $15-million homes. Back in the days of Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, however, money was a little bit tighter. The former Cincinnati Bengal has a reputation for being one of the most frugal players in NFL history and even claims to have lived out of the team’s facilities throughout his first few years in the league just for the sake of saving an extra dollar.

“I stayed in the stadium for the first two f**king years,” Johnson explained during a recent podcast session. “I didn’t want to spend any money.” His rookie contract was good for four years and $3.09 million, but at 23 years of age, he was terrified of blowing it.

According to Johnson, however, the lifestyle was nowhere near as inconvenient as it may sound. In fact, the decision to live out of the Bengals’ stadium seemed like a no brainer at the time.

“The NFL stadium has a player’s lounge. It has a couch. It has a kitchen. It has food. It has shower. What am I going to buy a place for and everything I need is right here where my job is? What’s the point?“

It may make for a funny story, but given Johnson’s current status in retirement, it’s safe to say that he’s the one enjoying the last laugh.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson Eclipses $15-million Net Worth Milestone

Even though he retired from the league nearly 15 years ago, there’s been no shortage of opportunities for the Cincinnati legend. Having appeared in everything from video games to the American TV series, Dancing with the Stars, Johnson has helped to transform the “Ochocinco” brand into a money making machine.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, his personal fortune has officially surpassed the $15-million mark, and that’s largely in part to his recent dealings with NFL Hall of Famer, Shannon Sharpe. The two legends have become the hosts of one of the most premiere shows in sports coverage today, the Nightcap podcast.

Back in April, Johnson took to social media to showcase that he was able to purchase his dream car, a Lamborghini Revuelto, with some of the earnings that he has made from his partnership with Sharpe. Suffice to say, now that he’s officially set up for success in retirement, the once-frugal receiver is finally looping back to those flashy transactions that he missed out on as a young superstar.