Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen became Ivanka Trump’s neighbour after spending $17 million on 5,000 sq feet mansion

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen are mega stars of their industries, and they chose to flex that wealth a while back by purchasing a mansion next to Ivanka Trump.

Brady has enjoyed a long and illustrious NFL career. He’s won seven Super Bowls, achieving everything you could ask for and then some. He’s climbed the mountain as the game’s greatest quarterback.

Known for taking pay cuts throughout his career, Brady may not have earned as much money from contracts as he wanted, but he’s still built up a massive net worth. He started his clothing brand, the Brady Brand, and he’s a leader of the NFT company Autograph.

With all his investments and business deals, Tom Brady has a net worth of $250 million. His wife Gisele Bündchen is a Brazilian supermodel who once was the highest-paid model in the world. She’s been on the covers of Rolling Stone, Time, Forbes, Vogue, W, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and more.

Her contract with Victoria’s Secret is the highest for any supermodel. Gisele’s estimated net worth is $400 million. Together, Brady and Gisele have a massive combined net worth of $650 million, putting it to good use.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen spent $17 million to be neighbors with Ivanka Trump

Brady and Gisele own several million-dollar assets across the United States. Their Florida estate may just be the crowning jewel of it all.

The power couple bought a massive 5,000-square feet mansion in Florida that happens to neighbor Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. Ivanka Trump’s home is worth $30 million.

Meanwhile, Brady and Gisele paid $17 million for their mansion. The house sits on Indian Creek Island, and the couple bought it way before Brady won his seventh Super Bowl with the Buccaneers. They also purchased the house shortly after Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump did.

The purchase of the mansion along with the couple selling their Boston mansion made it seem like Brady’s decision to sign with the Florida team was set in stone well before.

