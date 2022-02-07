“Tom Brady at age 43 went through Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes”: Remembering the NFL GOAT’s legendary Super Bowl run exactly one year ago

Tom Brady holds many accolades and accomplishments as a result of his hard work, but none may have been more impressive than his postseason run last year.

Brady made fans of football and other sports extremely sad when he announced that he would be retiring from the NFL after 22 long seasons. The former Buccaneers and Patriots quarterback goes down as arguably the best to ever play the game, and we’ll be hardpressed to find another player like him anytime soon.

During Brady’s dominant career, NFL fans alike never thought that he would leave the New England Patriots, the team that drafted him and where he became a household name, but after the 2019-20 season, Brady made the decision to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While it was weird to adjust to at first as imagining Brady anywhere other than New England was unfathomable, we got used to it, and in the process, we were treated to some of Brady’s best moments as an NFL player. Brady would win a Super Bowl in his first year in Tampa Bay, giving the city success they hadn’t enjoyed in nearly 20 years. Today marks the one year anniversary of that Super Bowl victory.

Happy anniversary, Krewe ♥️ https://t.co/uXOVhK86ma — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 7, 2022

Also Read: “I was hammering Tom Brady to come to Las Vegas”: Dana White tried to recruit NFL legend to come to play for the Raiders before retirement after 22 season

Tom Brady went through the best of the best to win the Super Bowl last year

Winning a Super Bowl is never easy, obviously. It also becomes much harder when you have to face three of the best quarterbacks in the league back to back to back.

While the Bucs won it all last year, it didn’t always look like that from the start of the season. Brady and the offense didn’t really look like they were on the same page, and videos of Brady throwing pick-sixes seemed to be popping up every day.

The Bucs were still good enough to win games, but they weren’t impressing anyone, and they definitely didn’t seem like Super Bowl contenders. They hit an all-time low when they lost to their division rivals, the New Orleans Saints, 38-3 at home cementing a series sweep in the regular season.

The Bucs would then also lose close games to contenders in the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s hard to count out Tom Brady ever, but in his first year on a new team, things didn’t seem too great. However, after the Chiefs loss, the Bucs never looked back. They went on a 4 game win streak to close the season, and then it was playoffs time.

The Bucs entered as a Wild Card team with no home field advantage (except the Super Bowl), and they stil managed to take down every team ahead of them. After defeating the Washington Football Team in the first round, the Bucs had Drew Brees and the formidable New Orleans Saints to face. This time around, they didn’t flinch.

Brady threw for two touchdowns as the Tampa Bay defense ran wild in the second half to fuel a 10 point comeback. Down goes Drew Brees. Next came the eventual league MVP Aaron Rodgers who threw everything he could at Tampa. However, Brady made sure to put in a stellar first half that complemented an incredible defensive effort in the second half, throwing three touchdowns.

Then, Brady faced off against none other than Patrick Mahomes himself, the supposed successor to Brady, the next NFL GOAT. Behind a dominant defense, Brady threw three touchdowns and won the Super Bowl MVP award.

Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes. All three of these quarterbacks are likely to end up in the Hall of Fame, and Brady and the Bucs took them down in one postseason series.

One year ago today, Tom Brady won his 7th and final Super Bowl. At age 43, he went through Brees, Rodgers and Mahomes 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1GcImTZ4mP — ESPN (@espn) February 7, 2022

Also Read: “Tom Brady is not going into broadcasting, he’s too good”: Eli Manning is clear about one avenue Tom Brady will not pursue after retirement