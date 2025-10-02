Rams vs. 49ers: Matthew Stafford Set to Overtake Dak Prescott in Week 5 Passing Numbers

Matthew Stafford has quietly been off to a very solid start in 2025, especially given his age and injury concerns. He’s already thrown for 1,114 yards, 8 touchdowns, and just 2 interceptions through four games, putting him second in the NFL in passing yards behind Dak Prescott (1,119).

In Week 4, he delivered a showstopper with 375 yards and 3 TDs, including an 88-yard bomb to Tutu Atwell that forced overtime and sealed a comeback win. His completion rate (67.6%) is solid as well, and he’s operating efficiently within Sean McVay’s offense, even when the Rams’ pass protection has been suspect.

He’s only trailing Prescott by 5 yards entering Week 5. Barring injury or extreme game script, Stafford should be in a prime position to overtake Prescott with a modest performance in Week 5 (say 200-300 passing yards).

But it’s not just raw yardage. Prescott still holds advantages in efficiency and consistency, and matchups matter. In Week 5, facing San Francisco, Stafford doesn’t need a monster performance to overtake Prescott in raw yardage. Even 150-200 yards, modest by his standards, would likely push him ahead. But it won’t automatically assure supremacy in all passing metrics.

The 49ers’ pass defense is formidable, so Stafford will need to pick his spots and avoid turnovers to overtake Prescott not just in yardage but in overall passing metrics (touchdowns, efficiency, etc.).

Prescott still has advantages in efficiency and consistency, so Stafford will need to balance aggressiveness to chase yardage with smart decision-making to protect the ball.

If Stafford plays like he has, he will likely edge Prescott in total passing numbers this week.