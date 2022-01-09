“Tom Brady cannot f**king throw and catch the ball at the same time”: Gisele Bündchen reveals she was drunk before infamous comment after Super Bowl 46

Tom Brady has seen both the highs and the lows in his NFL career, and one of the lows came at the hands of Gisele Bündchen following a Super Bowl loss.

In 2007, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots almost created history when they nearly became the first team in NFL history to finish a season undefeated. The key word, however, is nearly. A Wild Card New York Giants team beat the 16-0 Pats, 17-14 in the game’s biggest stage, pulling off perhaps the biggest upset in all of sports history.

Four years later, the Patriots got their chance at revenge. Sure, the win wouldn’t have the same ring to it as it would have in the 2007-08 season when they were on the cusp of victory, but it would mark some form of redemption. Brady and the Pats would at least be able to exorcise some of their demons from all those years ago. However, once more, the Pats fell at the hands of a Wild Card Giants team.

Nine years ago today.@EliManning to @ManninghamNYG. Mario Manningham’s sideline grab is just as incredible today. (Via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/tz3jfGSppO — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 5, 2021

Tom Brady had to calm down a drunk Gisele Bündchen following the loss to the Giants

With a 17-15 lead and just four minutes left in the game, Tom Brady and the Patriots were in a position to ice the game once and for all. On 2nd and 11 in Giants territory, Brady found Wes Welker for a wide open pass that would have put New England on the doorstep of the redzone.

Instead, Welker dropped the pass, the Pats were forced to punt, Manning and Manningham connected for an all-time great pass (see above), and the Giants would score the game winning touchdown.

In Man in the Arena, Wes Welker made it seem like he feels that his drop in #SuperBowl XLVI defines his #Patriots career. While that loss was excruciating, I never felt like that drop defined his time here. Do you? #ForeverNE 👇pic.twitter.com/e6dQ7d1hT8 — Boston Sports Tok (@BostonSportTok) December 16, 2021

After the game, Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen had to deal with a mob of Giants fans who were mocking her and Brady. In response, Gisele delivered an all-time infamous comment that sparked a lot of controversy at the time.

WATCH👇Gisele Bundchen is a POOR SPORT like Tom Brady! After game, she said, “My husband can’t fucking throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time”. Is she implying the #Patriots receivers are to blame? All the more reason to celebrate their loss! #SuperBowl #FlyEagelsFly pic.twitter.com/8MOYarLERH — April (@speakout_april) February 5, 2018

Immediately everyone felt like she was obviously referring to Welker’s drop as it had the most impact on the game. The comment and video went viral and hung over Brady’s head along with the Super Bowl loss. Recently, in Brady’s docuseries, ‘Man in the Arena’, Gisele came clean about the circumstances surrounding that remark.

“I couldn’t tаke it; it wаs too much for me; it wаs а nаil-biter, аnd I’m just trying to relаx, so I’m drinking wine. I think it wаs the most stressful gаme ever. The next morning, when they made it about Wes, it broke my heart, because I was like, ‘Are you kidding?’ To me, that’s like the hardest-working guy I know in that team. We hаve to wаlk to the freаking elevаtor [where they meet a group of guys]… ‘Your husbаnd sucks, just tell him to go home аnd cry like а bаby,’ sаid the guys, who were probаbly а little tipsy themselves.”

So, yeah, alcohol definitely played a part in what Gisele said that day, and it makes sense given the context. It seemed wild at the time that Gisele would directly call out Welker or any other Pats receiver like that, and now we know why.

