Tom Brady claims his and Gisele Bündchen’s $650 million net worth ruined their kids’ perception about reality

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have had extremely successful careers, and as a result, they’ve built up a massive net worth, something Brady claims isn’t the best for his kids.

Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Brady has a net worth of $250 million.

His wife Gisele Bündchen is one of the most famous super models in the world. She was Victoria Secret’s cover girl for a long time, and she was the highest paid model in the word.

She’s been on the covers of Rolling Stone, Time, Forbes, Vogue, W, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and more. Gisele Bündchen’s net worth is $400 million. Together, Brady and Gisele have a massive net worth of $600 million.

Tom Brady explains how his and Gisele Bündchen’s wealth has made parenting difficult

When you have as much money as Brady and Gisele do, living a normal life becomes difficult. You’re in the upper class of society, and naturally, that comes with a lot of added benefits and services.

Brady and Gisele have two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady also coparents John “Jack”, 14, with his ex-wife Bridget Moynahan.

Brady explained how being rich has made parenting complicated. “We have people that clean for us,” Brady explained. “We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. … We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in.”

“That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is. … What can we do about that?’”

Brady also explained how his and Gisele’s upbringing was vastly different than what his kids are going through. “My wife grew up in rural Brazil, the farthest state south, Rio Grande do Sul, very small kind of farming town, very simple girl,” he said. “There are two bedrooms in their house — one for their parents and one for her and her five sisters.”

“I grew up in, I would say, a middle-class family in California. My dad worked his a** off for our family,” he added. “My mom stayed at home [and] took care of us kids, and I saw my mom work every day to make food for us at night and wash our clothes.”

It’s not the toughest problem to face as a problem, but it goes to show how many athletes have made the move from rags to riches, an experience their kids may not exactly face.

