Former NFL star Tom Brady and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin have left the NFL world in awe with a heartfelt gesture to a young fan. At the heart of this story is a simple yet impactful gesture made during the NBA All-Star game, where Rubin encountered a young fan through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Upon learning that the boy’s favorite athlete was none other than Tom Brady, Rubin didn’t hesitate for a second.

He immediately reached out to Brady via FaceTime, allowing the young fan not only to meet his hero but also to have a conversation with him. And as luck would have it, the young fan also got to say ‘Hi’ to Brady’s son, Benjamin, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the car. The genuine joy and excitement of the young fan, a memory that will stay with him forever, can be evidently seen in the now-viral video.

After dropping out of Villanova University, Rubin founded GSI Commerce, which he later sold to eBay for $2.4 billion. He then acquired Fanatics, among other assets, turning it into a powerhouse in online sports merchandising. His relationships with athletes, including Tom Brady, are not merely transactional but are built on genuine friendship and mutual respect.

This was evident when Brady attended Rubin’s annual white party, an event that also sparked unfounded rumors of a relationship between Brady and Kim Kardashian, rumors that Rubin humorously dismissed. The star-studded party also had Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Travis Scott, in attendance.

Notably, in late 2023, Tom Brady teamed up with Make-A-Wish to bring joy to kids facing serious health challenges. This collaboration marked the beginning of a partnership with Fanatics, a top digital sports platform, now the “official sports partner” of Make-A-Wish. Fanatics also donated a generous $10 million financial contribution to the cause.

NFL World Responds to Michael Rubin’s Act of Kindness

The online community has been vocal in its support for the heartwarming exchange facilitated by Rubin. Comments ranged from simple praise, stating, “What a moment.” There were also a few with personal reflections on similar experiences, illustrating the deep impact such gestures can have on fans.

Another fan noted, “So wholesome.” praising Rubin and his act of generosity.

However, amid the praise, there was also a touch of controversy regarding the new MLB jerseys produced by Nike and Fanatics, with some fans expressing dissatisfaction. Since the announcement of these new jerseys, fans and pundits alike labeled them ‘cheap’ and ‘eyesore’.

Another fan complaining about the jersey said, “Tell him to make the baseball jerseys good again.”

A comment highlighting the fact that someone should ask him about the MLB jersey read, “Can you ask him how they ruined the MLB jerseys?”

This minor backlash, however, does little to overshadow the positive impact of Rubin’s act of kindness. As for the young fan at the center of this story, the experience of speaking with his idol is more than just a wish granted—it’s a testament to the kindness and generosity that exists within the world of sports.