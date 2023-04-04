Tom Brady Diet-Plan: Here’s How the GOAT Quarterback Kept Himself Fit For 23 Long Seasons

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady played for 23 seasons in the NFL before seeking retirement in February this year. His little secret for achieving this kind of longevity was nothing else but a disciplined fitness routine and healthy diet.

His approach is widely known as the TB12 method in the sports fraternity, something youngsters these days love to follow in hopes of achieving the success he enjoys today.

There is a reason why Brady is regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time, and this tag is sure to remain intact for a couple of more generations. His passion for the sport might be one of the reasons that helped him stay motivated for such a long period, but a balanced diet plan helped him compete in the ever-evolving nature of football.

Tom Brady shares his crazy diet plan

The Patriots legend loves to follow an 80/20 plan, with 80 percent of his diet being vegetables and the other 20 percent being meat. The use of meat is very limited in his diet, only to get the essential vitamins and other minerals necessary to keep him in good shape and reduce inflammation.

His daily meal includes highly organic, gluten-free, and plant-based nutrients to enable faster recoveries from frequent injuries and avoid inflammation as much as possible. Here are some of his preferred dishes listed in his popular TB12 method.

1) Seasonal Salad With Savory Vinaigrette

2) Potato and broccoli frittata

3)Fresh veggie lasagna

4)Green risotto with lemon cream

5) Chicken burgers with radishes

6) Roast chicken with pumpkin and Brussels sprouts

7) Salmon burger with avocado salad

8) Pasta with creamy sauce

9) Brady bowl

10) Green juice

11) Smoothies

12) Avocado ice cream

What are the don’ts in Brady’s plan?

The veteran’s rigorous diet is one of a kind, specially dedicated to the athletes and anyone who tries to maintain their physique regardless of age and stream. One of the important things that he suggests avoiding is the abundant use of alcohol and coffee. The use of white sugar, highly processed foods, and white flour should be restricted.

Similarly, the 45-year-old has a keen eye on inflammatory disorders and doesn’t like to include veggies that stimulate inflammatory cells. Tomatoes, mushrooms, and eggplants are a few of them. Hence it is beneficial to avoid them and focus on green leafy vegetables. Drinking gallons of water is the key to remaining healthy, and Brady religiously follows this routine.