Tom Brady Fails to Escape His Embarrassing Past Despite Beating His Combine Numbers at 46

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady’s 40-yard dash failure will perhaps follow him to the grave. At the 2024 NFL Combine, over 300 fresh talents are being checked out by team managers and recruiters to find the best picks for the upcoming draft. Surprisingly, 46-year-old retired NFL star Brady decided to run his own 40-yard dash, aiming to beat his embarrassing combine record from 24 years ago.

Back in 2000, Tom Brady ran the 40-yard dash in 5.28 seconds and got drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round. Now, entering his late 40s, Brady posted a video on X account where he broke his old embarrassing record, sprinting at 5.18 on one stopwatch and 5.12 on another.

What he couldn’t do in his 20s, he nailed in his 40s. Brady captioned the video, “24 years later, redemption is spelled T O M” Brady’s remarkable feat made headlines across all media outlets. ESPN, in particular, caused a stir by using a hilarious and iconic photo of Brady from the 2000 Combine on their Instagram post. Even Brady couldn’t help but laugh, sharing the moment on his Instagram stories.

Brady shared ESPN’s post featuring a shirtless 22-year-old Brady alongside one of his recent pictures on his IG story. He captioned it with, “You go out and put in the work to get faster and they still lead with this photo…” adding a laughing emoji to the post.

Despite facing initial setbacks Brady’s resilience and hard work propelled him to become one of the greatest athletes in NFL history. His ability to break records and maintain a sense of humor along the way serves as an inspiration to athletes everywhere proving that anything is possible.

Tom Brady’s 2000 NFL Combine Performance

At the 2000 NFL Combine, Tom Brady‘s performance wasn’t exceptional. Besides his 40-yard dash, his 20-yard split was in 2.99 seconds, 10-yard split in 1.77 seconds, vertical jump in 24.5 inches, 20-yard shuttle in 4.38 seconds, and 3-cone drill in 7.20 seconds. If Brady had run a faster 40-yard dash at the Combine, he might have been drafted earlier in the NFL. But then, would he have become the overachieving Brady we all admire today?

Brady began his career as the fourth-string quarterback, overshadowed by Drew Bledsoe, John Friesz, and Michael Bishop. But he ended it as a legend, winning seven Super Bowls out of 10 appearances. Yet, even as a legend, Brady still faces the occasional ghost of his embarrassing past moments, adding a sprinkle of spice to his storied NFL career.