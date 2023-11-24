Chad Johnson Refutes Shannon Sharpe, Calling Opponents of the Dallas Cowboys “Inferior”

The Dallas Cowboys made a winning statement on Thanksgiving Day with a 45-10 victory. They also became the only team in NFL history to have won their first five home games with a 20-point lead or more. Their third win in line against the Washington Commanders stole quite the limelight, but Shannon Sharpe disapproved of the Cowboys’ celebration.

Shannon is never one to shy away from expressing his opinions. He has been very vocal about his sheer dislike of the Dallas Cowboys, and has once again criticized their performance. In his time on the ‘Nightcap’, the former NFL TE accused the Cowboys of peaking too soon. Putting forward a well-framed argument, Shannon said,

“When they are playing these teams that they are better than, it says that you know what guys, they’re peaking. They’re rounding into shape. And I know it’s against inferior competition.”

Shannon Sharpe specifically called out the Cowboys for their success against the teams he deemed weaker. He also asserted that their ability to beat these teams did not necessarily prove their mettle in the game. He emphasized the importance of performing well in significant matchups against stronger opponents.

Ocho Disagrees With Shannon Sharpe’s Take on Cowboys’ Opponents

Shannon’s sparring partner at the Nightcap, Chad Johnson, provided a counterargument to Unc’s take. He took particular issue with the term ‘inferior’ that Sharpe used to describe the opponents of the Cowboys.

In Johnson’s view, the term ‘inferior’ was unnecessarily demeaning, and he sought to reframe the narrative. He reminded the audience that all players who compete in the NFL are among the top one percent in the world. He felt that such shrewd use of words disregards the immense skill and talent of individual players and their teams.

To offer an alternative perspective, Chad Johnson suggested a different way for Sharpe to convey his point. Instead of labeling the team as inferior, he called them ‘A team that is not well-constructed to compete against the better teams’.

However, he did not particularly counter Shannon’s argument that he disregarded the Cowboys. Keeping largely mum on the Cowboys’ standing in the season, he also said that Shannon could continue on his assessment of them.

The Dallas Cowboys are 8-3 in the season in the season and 2nd in the NFC East conference. Their win against the Commanders was a third straight win following their loss in week 9. However, the point to be noted is that the Washington Commanders are very much below the .500 winning percentage and will miss the playoffs for three consecutive seasons. Their display against the Cowboys was deeply unsettling, as they could only amass 10 points.