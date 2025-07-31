Tom Brady Heartbroken After Tragic Shooting at NFL Office, League Remembers 4 Innocent Lives Lost in NYC

Tom Brady appears at American Dream for the grand opening of Card Vault by Tom Brady, a sports card and memorabilia retailer, East Rutherford, Friday, Apr. 11, 2025. Image Credit: © Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another day in America, another tragic attempt at a mass shooting—this time carried out by a lone gunman armed with an assault rifle who claimed the lives of four innocent people. The incident sent shockwaves across the nation, especially in New York City, leaving the Big Apple heartbroken. The NFL and its players quickly responded, offering their condolences and prayers for the victims.

What made this tragedy hit even harder was its proximity to the league, literally. The shooting occurred in the very building that houses the NFL’s main office, making it deeply personal for everyone involved with the sport.

Initial investigations revealed that the shooter, Shane Devon Tamura, a resident of Las Vegas, had traveled to New York specifically to target the NFL. Authorities believe Tamura showed signs of CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) and blamed the league for his condition, fueling his violent intentions.

The incident sparked widespread disbelief, including among former players. Tom Brady took to Instagram to express his sorrow, sharing the NFL’s statement on the tragedy in his story. He included a broken heart emoji and expressed through emoji that he was praying for the victims’ families and hoping they rest in peace.

Tom Brady wasn’t the only one who shared his sorrow. Coaches from both New York teams also expressed their heartbreak over the tragedy. Giants head coach Brian Daboll called it a “tragic event,” while Jets defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn reflected on the need to “wish for a better morning.”

Support poured in from beyond the Big Apple as well. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris sent his thoughts and prayers to everyone affected, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid offered similar sentiments while addressing the media. Bears head coach Ben Johnson echoed the emotions, reminding everyone that there’s more to life than football.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded with a heartfelt statement. He expressed deep gratitude to the NYPD for their swift action and honored the heroism of Officer Didarul Islam, who was working security at the league office and gave his life protecting others.

While no one from the NFL staff lost their life, one employee was seriously injured and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

As for the gunman, Shane Devon Tamura, who targeted the league out of misplaced anger, he had never played professional football, only high school ball. Still, he blamed the NFL for his mental health struggles, citing CTE-like symptoms in a note he left behind. Tamura, who had a known history of mental illness and prior run-ins with Las Vegas law enforcement, ultimately took his own life at the scene.