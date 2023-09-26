Days After Securing $25,000,000 Extension With the Chiefs, ‘Excited’ Chris Jones Drops an Amazing Reaction to Taylor Swift – Travis Kelce Linkup Rumors

Chris Jones, who recently signed a massive $25,000,000 one-year extension with the Chiefs, was just as excited as anybody else when Taylor Swift accepted his teammate Travis Kelce’s invitation to attend a game at Arrowhead. Taylor was in the stands cheering for the TE while sitting besides his mother during the game against the Bears.

Advertisement

Donna, Kelce’s mom, was seen chatting and celebrating Travis’ win with Swift and as one can expect, both, the Swifities and Kansas City admirers, went completely berserk. Looking at all this, Chiefs’ DT Chris Jones couldn’t help but drop an amazing take on the much-awaited linkup.

Chris Jones is Delighted With Travis Kielce-Taylor Swift Rumors

Taylor Swift, renowned for her chart-topping hit “Love Story,” caused a stir when she recently made a prominent appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Be­ars game. Accompanying Travis Ke­lce’s mother Donna in their suite­ adorned in “Re­d” and white attire­, Swift’s presence trigge­red speculation about the All-Pro tight end and the pop star’s potential romance.

Advertisement

After Kelce scored an impre­ssive 3-yard touchdown, extending the Chiefs’ lead to an overwhe­lming 41-0, Swift’s excitement was evide­nt. The pop star was even seen jumping and chee­ring within the glass-enclose­d suite as the Swifties and Chiefdom rejoiced together. This thrilling moment has ignite­d curiosity and lively conversations among fans and onlookers alike­. Is a new “Love Story” blossoming before the­ir eyes? Though, the fans are not the only ones celebrating.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/StoneColdJones/status/1706117550709330058?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As Chief’s star QB Patrick Mahomes revealed his pressure to get the ball to his TE, thanks to “Swifties,” even Chris Jones, who recently signed a $25,000,000 extension deal with Kansas City, couldn’t help but drop his view on the entire situation. Jones took to X (earlier Twitter) and wrote, “Let’s goooooooooo! I’m bumping Taylor Swift tonight! #StraightUp.” As expected, this ignited a variety of reactions from the NFL fans.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShaunBurki/status/1706118191200510224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SD3pete/status/1706117722457727119?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/luvchiefsNdogeX/status/1706129677796995299?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ben_moon11/status/1706118219142996411?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Looking at all this, it would be fair to say that the Swift-Kelce romance rumors aren’t just rumors anymore and the Chiefs’ players are certainly liking this new development in Travis’ life.

Fans Come Out in Support of Taylor Swift to Counter Comparison Tweets With Kayla Nicole

Taylor Swift attended the Chiefs vs Bears game, seated in a suite alongside Travis Kelce’s mother. However, afterwards, a fan captured a video of Swift cleaning up the suite, displaying her considerate nature. Later, she was seen leaving with Kelce after the contest in his car, hinting at a connection. However, not everyone seems thrilled about this potential romance.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/wast3dpot3ntia1/status/1706090400610504927?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Some fans expressed their disapproval on social media, suggesting that going from Kelce’s previous relationship with Kayla Nicole to Taylor Swift was a “downgrade.” This post on X(earlier Twitter) read, “To go from Kayla Nicole to Taylor Swift has to be the biggest downgrade I’ve witnessed! Yikes!”. This sparked discussions among supporters of both Kayla and Swift. Thankfully, a lot of neutral fans jumped in to ridicule the ones who came out with such a brainless comparison.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FinesseKidCj305/status/1706067426914291979?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/alienwhips/status/1706116273501880692?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TVEMike/status/1706134361337184699?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Overall, after going through a plethora of Tweets on Travis and Taylor’s budding romance, it would be fair to say that their relationship has already received the support and approval of innumerable fans globally.