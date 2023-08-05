Tom Brady Helps Michigan Athletes Make $155,000 With The Help Of Michael Jordan and Jim Harbaugh

Michigan alumnus Tom Brady is helping the athletes of his alma mater Michigan to bag more in NIL money. For this specific purpose, the Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh teamed up with TB12 and NBA legend Michael Jordan to provide $155,000 support to the student-athletes with a small yet wholesome gesture from the GOATs.

Advertisement

Tom Brady, this week helped raise a six-figure winning bid in exchange for a round of golf with him and head coach Jim Harbaugh. The winning bidder Scott Stewart, who is also an alumnus of the University of Michigan, is all set to play golf with the football celebrities in the moment of a lifetime at Seminole in Juno Beach, Florida.

Tom Brady and Michael Jordan Help Jim Harbaugh Raise $155,000

It was earlier this week on Monday when the NIL collective Champions Circle held its first-ever invitation-only golf event at Orchard Lake Country Club, Michigan. The purpose of this outing was to raise donations from patrons that will help the student-athletes of the University of Michigan. However, one of the main attractions of the event was the big-ticket auction item, which was a chance to play golf with Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FOS/status/1687230741040480256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

At first, the winning bid wasn’t revealed, but it was said to be north of $150,000. Later reports confirmed that Scott Stewart won the auction and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play golf with Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh with a winning bid of $155,000. Another interesting part about this was that the golf outing will be held at Michael Jordan’s private golf course.

It is a jaw-dropping sum to splurge just to spend an afternoon playing golf. However, the money will serve a bigger purpose which is to help the student-athletes of Michigan. Furthermore, Scott Stewart, the winning bidder, is himself a Michigan alum class of 1985. He is the Founder and Managing Partner of Capitol Seniors Housing, which is a national seniors housing investment firm.

Jim Harbaugh Has High Hopes for the 2023 Michigan Football Team

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh certainly has high hopes for his team this year. He is under the impression that the 2023 batch will break Georgia’s record in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bulldogs created a record in 2022 when 15 players were drafted from Georgia to the NFL. However, Harbaugh believes the record will no longer stand.

“I think we’ll have 20 guys picked (in the next NFL draft),” Harbaugh said. “I bet we break that (draft) record. (Georgia) had 15 that year.” With that being said the Michigan team appears far less talented compared to other programs in the NCAA. As per blue-chip 2023 power rankings, Bud Elliots ranks Michigan 14th overall in the country.