“White People Can’t Even do it”: Travis Kelce & Jason Kelce Reveal Why Playing DB is Extremely Tough

The Kelce brothers are undoubtedly killing it in the NFL. The Eagles center and the Chiefs TE may play different positions for different teams, but their brotherly bond always shines. But which position is the harder one? The two sat down some time ago on their New Heights podcast to discuss the same.

The brothers discussed which position is the toughest one in football. But it was neither center nor TE. In fact, it wasn’t even quarterback. While Travis reckoned that playing center is quite tough, Jason claimed that playing DB is the toughest position in the league.

Why is DB the Most Difficult Job in the NFL?

The discussion started off with which position trash talks the most during games. Jason conjectured that the players who talk the most trash during games are defensive backs. Travis Kelce agreed to that “1000%”. Jason had an interesting hypothesis for why that is. The Eagles center wondered whether DBs talk so much trash because “their job is so hard.” Talking of what makes their job so hard, Jason said,

“Dude you gotta mirror somebody throughout the entire field. Like what’s harder than playing cover 1 and just staying in somebody’s hip and you can’t give up a yard of separation, otherwise it’s a completion. Its so good that white people cant even do it anymore Travis. That’s how you know its the hardest position.”

Travis, on the other hand, did not let the opportunity to throw a fun jibe at his older brother go. When talking about the hardest position, he said “Center, if you’re like a 260-pound center,” prompting laughs from both of them.

Jason Kelce’s Experience Blocking Ray Lewis

The New Heights podcast truly helps fans get an inside look into the NFL, and also into the minds of Jason and Travis. Jason once revealed what it felt like playing against the Ravens’ star defensive player Ray Lewis. Jason Kelce had a pretty hilarious answer to the question ‘Was there a teammate or opponent that scared you?’ Talking of the first time he went up against linebacker Ray Lewis, Jason said,

“First time I played against Ray Lewis…Whenever you’re going up against these guys, you can’t help but be like…what’s this gonna feel like? I’m fu**ing block Ray Lewis right now. I’m in the middle of the play…not only am I doing my assignment but I’m like ‘HOLY SH*T I’M BLOCKING RAY LEWIS'”

The center pretty much yelled out the last part of the answer, to detail just how panicked he felt going up against the Pro Football Hall of Famer. Ray Lewis was part of the NFL’s best defense and the star linebacker for the Ravens. So, it’s understandable that Jason was a little panicked to go up against the legend.