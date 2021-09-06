“Tom Brady looks like he’s 25 years old”: Buccaneers’ QB coach Clyde Christensen says the NFL GOAT looks better than ever ahead of 2021 season.

Tom Brady is heading into his 22nd season but age surely hasn’t caught up to him. The GOAT looks to win his 8th Super Bowl, more than any franchise in NFL history.

Tom Brady is widely proclaimed to be the greatest football player of all time. Ever since he was drafted in 2000, he has accomplished more than any other player in NFL history. Even at age 43, in his 21st season, he won the Super Bowl for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was his first season with the team, and they reached the mountain-top.

Tom Brady had a stellar 2020 season. He threw for 40 touchdown passes in the regular season, in what was one of his best seasons ever. The Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV in dominant fashion over the Kansas City Chiefs. This was because of a masterclass performance from both the offensive and defensive sides. Tom Brady threw for three TDs in that game and was named Super Bowl MVP.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS! 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/X2slO2g6xW — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 8, 2021

The Buccaneers are bringing back all 22 starters from the Super Bowl

The Buccaneers are one of the best teams heading into the 2021 NFL season. They are favored to win the NFC and are behind only the Chiefs in the odds to win it all. They are bringing back all 22 starters from their dominant Super Bowl win. The first team since the merger to do so.

First team to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977… We BACK back. 😏 pic.twitter.com/5HV9iWUXEz — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 5, 2021

With Tom Brady at QB, a repeat seems very plausible. He is still one of the best QBs in the league. He might not have glaring athleticism, but he makes the right decisions with the ball in his hands and that is worth more than anything else.

Buccaneers coach says Brady looks like he’s 25 years old

The QB coach for the Buccaneers, Clyde Christensen recently said that Brady looks like a 25-year-old player with the energy he brings to the practice field. Just a reminder that Brady is not actually 25, he’s 44, the oldest active player in the league. Christensen thinks the Buccaneers are going to be better than they were last year.

Bucs QB coach Clyde Christensen: Tom Brady looks like he’s 25, I think we’ll be better this year. https://t.co/7njcTlHLPx — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 3, 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a massive season ahead of them, with huge expectations. Tom Brady and team are aiming to become the first team in almost 20 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls and with the GOAT at QB, that is more than possible.