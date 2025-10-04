Tom Brady Says No to Micromanaging Children as He Co-Parents With Gisele Bündchen

Even after their 2022 divorce, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have continued to set an example for healthy co-parenting. The former NFL quarterback and the Brazilian supermodel share two children, Benjamin and Vivian, and Brady also has a son, Jack, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. Despite their split, Brady and Bündchen have maintained a united front in prioritizing their children’s growth and emotional well-being.

In a conversation with Us Weekly, Brady opened up about his parenting philosophy, emphasizing that he’s not interested in micromanaging his kids’ lives.

“I’m ready to kick out the door; it’s time for you to get off and get your responsibilities done,” he said, describing how his children are becoming more independent.

“They’re growing up, they’re maturing well, and I just try to be their coach sometimes, try to be their teammate sometimes, and try to be as available for them as often as possible.”

Rather than hovering over their every move, Brady prefers to empower his kids to take responsibility and learn through experience. His comments align with his long-standing view that parenting is not about control but about nurturing a child’s individuality and confidence. And he’s definitely not interested in “micromanaging them anymore.”

Brady’s parenting style is deeply influenced by his own upbringing. His father, Tom Brady Sr., ran an insurance firm in San Francisco but always found time to support his son’s passion for sports. “He was there every night, helping me with football and baseball,” Brady once shared, crediting his father’s patience and belief as key to his success.

That unconditional support proved crucial when Brady faced setbacks early in his career. He wasn’t a standout athlete in high school or college, and as the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, few expected him to become one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. But Brady’s determination and his father’s faith helped him defy expectations.

Brady previously shared more about his parenting philosophy on The Pivot Podcast, where he offered a single but powerful piece of advice: believe in your kids. “The only advice I could give for parents—and so many amazing parents do this—is whatever is most important to the kids, that’s what you should be. That’s our priority,” he said.

“When you have the responsibility of your children, whatever they want to do, we’ve got to empower them to go out there and be that, and not discourage them.”

Brady emphasized that belief from a parent can be a child’s greatest motivator. Encouragement, he said, is the foundation that helps kids pursue their dreams, no matter how uncertain the path may be.

Today, Brady channels those same lessons into his own parenting, encouraging his children to chase their passions without fear of failure. Whether coaching from the sidelines or offering quiet guidance at home, Brady’s message remains clear: kids thrive not when they’re controlled, but when they’re believed in.