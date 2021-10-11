“Tom Brady started whining, then crying because he couldn’t hit his shot”: When Tom Brady Sr. denied his son the opportunity to ‘hit the ball hard’ at a golf tournament

Tom Brady has always been an intense competitor, even when he was just a small kid, tagging along on golf tournaments with his dad Tom Brady Sr.

The Buccaneers quarterback’s story is more than well documented by this point, but there are probably a few stories here and there that you may not have heard that prove that his competitiveness wasn’t something that randomly sprung up over the course of his NFL career but something that was ingrained in him since he was a child.

This story is one of those.

Also Read: “LeBron James back on the Cleveland Browns bandwagon? Thought he was a Cowboys fan”: Skip Bayless blasts Lakers star for switching allegiances as Justin Herbert outduels Baker Mayfield

Tom Brady was fuming after his dad, Tom Brady Sr., didn’t let him hit the ball in a golf tournament

Brady’s definitely the greatest quarterback and NFL player of all time, but that’s not the only sport you’ll find him playing. Brady’s also a big golf player, competing in friendly competitive matches.

Just this summer he faced off against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau alongside Phil Mickleson in Capitol One’s annual ‘The Match.’

His golfing days started very early, however. When he was four years old, Brady and his dad, Brady Sr., competed in a father-son alternate tournament where every time Brady Sr. took a shot, Brady would take one after.

Brady was mostly there for the milkshakes, but he also wanted to swing his club as hard as he could at the golf balls. He had no idea how the game worked or what he was doing, but seeing the chance to swing at something, he wanted to cash in as much as he could.

Brady Sr. recalls,

“When Tommy was 4 years old, we played in our first father/son golf tournament. This particular Sunday when we got to the course, all he was really interested in was drinking milkshakes, driving the cart and hitting the golf ball — often. In the course of this alternate-shot tournament, I would hit the ball, then he would hit the ball, then I would hit the ball. However, he wanted to be the only one to hit the ball.”

Being the only one to do something? Yeah, that sounds very Brady-like. He doesn’t want anyone to steal the spotlight from him, and he strives to be the best at whatever he’s doing. Brady Sr. would continue:

“On the 13th hole, I sank a long putt and he started whining, then crying, because then he couldn’t hit his shot. On the next hole, I rolled a putt up to within 2 inches of the cup. He then got up with his putter and hit the ball about 60 feet away while taking a big divot out of the green. I asked him why he didn’t just tap the ball into the hole, and he said he just wanted to hit the ball hard. Needless to say, we came in dead last in the tournament. However, at the end of it, he still got his milkshake.”

Yep, that’s Brady for you. Crying and whining over the fact that he missed the chance to hit one shot in a tournament he was very clueless about. If you want to describe Brady to anyone, this story would be the perfect introduction to his character.

Also Read: “They Had a Few Lucky Bounces, They Had a Helmet Catch”: Tom Brady Is Clearly Still Sore Over Super Bowl XLII Loss, But Gave the Giants and Eli Manning Credit For Pulling Through