Tom Brady Talks About Beauty After Getting Spotted With 25-Year-Old Influencer Alix Earle

In a twist few saw coming, Tom Brady has suddenly found himself at the center of a fresh wave of romantic speculation, this time involving 25-year-old influencer Alix Earle. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, now 48, rang in 2026 in St. Barths, where multiple videos showed him and Earle dancing, laughing, and appearing notably cozy at a New Year’s Eve party.

According to reliable outlets like PEOPLE and TMZ, the two were seen chatting closely, with Earle leaning in to whisper in Brady’s ear and resting her hand on his back and even rubbing it for some time. Unless she was trying to burp Tom Brady, for many fans, these small gestures were enough evidence for many to say that there is something brewing between the two.

That said, neither Tom Brady nor Alix Earle has made anything official. In fact, they have not even commented, let alone deny the rumors. But what’s added another layer to the intrigue is the cryptic message that the GOAT has posted since the videos of him with Earle surfaced.

“People are not beautiful for how they look or speak. They’re beautiful for how they love, care, and treat others,” he posted on his Instagram out of the blue. The message, although simple, yet loaded, felt reflective and almost philosophical especially given the context.

TOM BRADY WITH SOME VERY INTERESTING POSTS ON INSTAGRAM TODAY… “People are not beautiful for how they look or speak” https://t.co/TEPSL5gcxT pic.twitter.com/kvUzQcNv1m — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 2, 2026

It echoed a similar tone from earlier posts Tom Brady shared after major personal milestones, and fans were quick to connect the dots. Whether it was directed at Earle, at himself, or simply a broader meditation on relationships, the timing ensured it wouldn’t be read in a vacuum.

And even more intriguingly, Tom Brady’s linkup comes just weeks after his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen married Joaquim Valente, marking a definitive new chapter in her personal life. Brady, who finalized his divorce from Bündchen in October 2022, has largely stayed quiet with his dating life, until now.

But importantly, it has to be reiterated that there’s been no confirmation that Tom Brady and Alix Earle are officially dating. Sources close to the situation have emphasized that the two were “hanging out” and enjoying the night, not debuting a relationship.

Earle, for her part, recently split from Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios in December, citing the strain of long-distance and a desire to focus on herself.

Moreover, from the past two years, Brady has been intermittently linked to Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, with reports describing their connection as casual and non-exclusive. Insiders have consistently noted that the 7x-Super Bowl winner has been preferring flexibility, time with his children, and space to define his post-playing life on his own terms.

That’s perhaps why the St. Barths moment blew up because it really looked like two single people enjoying a night out and a man comfortable enough in this phase of life to let moments happen without controlling the narrative.

If nothing else, Brady’s Instagram quote underscores where his head seems to be right now. Less about optics, less about labels and more about connection.