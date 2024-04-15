Tom Brady Thwarting Patrick Mahomes’ Three-Peat Ambitions? AFC West Steals Spotlight

Is Tom Brady planning an NFL comeback this year? The speculation and hype ignited just a few days back during his heart-to-heart conversation with VicBlends on the DeepCut podcast. With a pinch of uncertainty, Brady declared that he is ‘not opposed’ to the idea, even naming the Patriots, 49ers, and Raiders as potential landing spots. Despite admitting he isn’t 100 percent confident, the conversation highlights his desire to compete in the NFL, which is a matter of concern for Patrick Mahomes.

This is because two of Brady’s potential teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots, are in the AFC. While the Raiders could become one of the biggest threats to Mahomes’ division with the acquisition of the seven-time Super Bowl champ, let’s not forget what he has achieved with the Patriots as well. Brady currently holds a 2-0 record against Mahomes in the postseason and a 3-3 record in the regular season. The mere thought of a rematch has fans on the edge of their seats. Perhaps we will get to witness another chapter in this storied rivalry.

But how realistic are the chances for a Mahomes vs Brady battle in the NFL? Right now, the NFL is discussing TB12’s Raiders bid, and per Commissioner Roger Goodell, the deal is making progress, according to the Bleacher Report. Thus, the ball is in the NFL’s court to decide if fans get to see Brady back on the football field. Goodell, however, can’t single-handedly take a call on the NFL legend’s future. So who will decide his comeback?

Is Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes Happening This Year?

The biggest question about the TB12 vs Mahomes matchup is whether the NFL would approve Brady’s participation if his minority stock acquisition for the Raiders were finalized. It is a unique situation for sure, but 75 percent of votes (24) from NFL owners would seal the deal. If he were to play for the Raiders, the franchise would surely welcome him with arms; however, if Brady wished to entertain an offer from another team, it would complicate things in the owners’ lounge.

This isn’t the only roadblock, as his age and concerns about injury loom large. The GOAT is turning 47 this August, and will he be able to negate the injuries, a common problem faced by veteran playmakers? Similar concerns surfaced last year with Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins getting sidelined with season-ending injuries.

It’s also worth noting that since TB12’s retirement, young QBs such as Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Brock Purdy have thrived in the NFL alongside Mahomes. Does Brady, who hasn’t had an off-season practice with an NFL team, be able to adapt quickly against these high-flying QBs; is indeed a tough question. Whether Mahomes and Brady will compete against each other is now vested in the NFL owners’ decision. The Raiders will probably play him if they get a green signal. But it is too early to predict if the odds are in his favor.