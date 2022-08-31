Tom Brady’s wedding celebrations were marred by gunshots resulting in $10,000 fine and prison time

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s marriage celebrations turned sour when two of their bodyguards opened fire on two photographers.

Tom Brady is an absolute legend of the game. He has been active in the league for more than two decades and has won more Super Bowl titles than any single franchise.

However, Brady has also been a part of a number of controversies in his otherwise illustrious career. The deflate gate scandal really irked a lot of fans.

Moreover, Tom has claimed on several occasions that his love for the game and super busy schedule has often left his wife Gisele dejected and disappointed.

However, the controversial incident we are referring to this time around is the one where Tom possibly couldn’t have done much to prevent it from unfolding.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s bodyguards were sentenced to 5 years in prison

Tom started dating globally renowned supermodel Gisele Bundchen in 2006. Their romance blossomed and the couple tied the knot in February, 2009. It was a private ceremony in Santa Monica, California.

However, when Tom and Gisele were celebrating their marriage in Costa Rica, a couple of their guards crossed the line in an attempt to secure the power couple’s privacy.

Identified as Miguel Solis and Alexander Rivas, the two bodyguards apparently opened fire on the photographers who were trying to capture the Bucs QB and Gisele together.

In 2013, a Costa Rica judge found the two bodyguards guilty of abusing their power. The judge sentenced both the guards to 5 years in prison for attempted murder. Moreover, the court also ordered them to pay $10,000 each to the two photographers upon whom they opened fire.

It would be fair to say that there is not a lot that Brady could have done to prevent what transpired. Thankfully, things didn’t end up as badly as they could have as the two photographers didn’t sustain any injuries.

As far as Brady and Gisele are concerned, the couple went on to have two incredible kids together. Both, Tom and Gisele have openly discussed the hardships they face in their marriage as both are hugely successful and seldom get time for each other.

The couple has been going strong for a long time and we hope it stays the same way.

