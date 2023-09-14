Are the Florida Gators Cooking a Recipe to Lure $29,500,000 Contract Holder Deion Sanders?

Deion Sanders, who currently has a massive $29,500,000 deal with Colorado, is setting the college football landscape on fire. His incredible show of management, command, and coaching acumen is gaining him a lot of spotlight in the football world. The level of impact that he has shown in Colorado in such a short period of time has been nothing but remarkable. This puts him in a spot where if his run with the Buffaloes continues to be a success, he will excite the market overall.

SEC analyst Paul Finebaum, in his latest appearance on The Audible with Stew & Bruce, dished his honest thoughts on how Coach Prime could be the missing piece of the puzzle for the Florida Gators. He believes that if Billy Napier’s program proves to be a failure once again, it won’t be a big surprise if the school turns to Deion Sanders for help.

Are Florida Gators Interested In Signing Deion Sanders?

Finebaum explained how Sanders to the Gators could be a perfect match as Prime himself is from Florida State which could mean a huge boost in community support and revenue. Furthermore, he believes that the “fertile recruiting” of the school is enough to attract any head coach.

“You’ve got a brand new president there. Ben Sasse who is a forward-thinking guy who would look at Deion [Sanders] and go, ‘I like this.’ I think he could consider this the ticket,” Finebaum said. “It is considered as one of the premier public universities in the country. They just finished No. 1 in a poll and I think Deion fits their make up very well.”

Deion Sanders certainly has that command to turn any program around, especially after he made a 1-11 Buffs team into a 2-0 this year. However, it would be too soon to conclude that the Gators are actually strategizing to get Deion in. But if we go by Finebaum’s words, Deion to the Gators doesn’t seem like too far fetched an assumption.

Coach Prime Does Not Want an NFL Job

Despite all the attention, Coach Prime has already made it clear that he would not be taking up a coaching job in the NFL. College football and NFL Draft analyst Joel Klatt in his appearance at The Herd With Colin Cowherd revealed that Prime has told him point blank to his face that he will not take up an NFL job ever in his coaching career.

He mentioned, that mentoring young kids and being a “father figure” to them is his “ministry,” which he would not leave. It’s very much evident from the start of his Colorado role that he has found a way through which he can make an impact on the youth and he would continue doing that. However, Klatt also stated that he wasn’t sure whether Deion would stay with the Buffs in the future. That said, it raises the question of whether Coach Prime would later consider a role with the Gators.