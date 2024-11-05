Gisele Bündchen Embraces New Relationship With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente After Trying to Keep Her Pregnancy Silent

Ever since Gisele Bündchen’s split from her longtime husband, Tom Brady, in 2022, she’s embraced a freer, more independent lifestyle. She became an advocate for karmic teachings and rebirth, undergoing her own transformation in the process. With such changes, come new relationships, and she’s found one with Jiu-Jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente. Now, she’s embarking on a new journey of motherhood with her partner and is beyond excited to become a mother once again.

Advertisement

Gisele is all set to welcome baby number 3, her first with Valente. The other two kids, Benjamin and Vivian, she shares with ex-husband Brady.

Bündchen’s pregnancy news, however, came as a shock to all, including the former NFL star. But as per People magazine, she is excited and welcoming of this newest blessing in her life.

According to a source close to both Bündchen and Valente, they “are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

Furthermore, the Brazilian supermodel is embracing the journey of pregnancy by taking all the right steps. From Pilate exercises to eating healthy to meditation.

A brief look at Bündchen and Valente’s relationship

The rumors about her new relationship with Joaquim Valente first hit the papers last year, since the pair was spending a lot of time together. They apparently sparked a connection for the first time after her son Benjamin was enrolled in Valente’s jiu-jitsu lessons in 2022 and would later be spotted in November, visiting Provincia de Puntarenas with the two kids.

While the couple has been speculated to be dating seriously for the past year, a child was not on anyone’s bingo cards. Brady, too, was just as shocked as everyone else.

As per a source close to Brady, “Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together.”

Brady’s reaction only makes it evident that Bündchen and Valente were keeping their relationship private, but are now fully coming to terms with the attention of it all.

Reported to have been dating since June 2023, Bündchen and Valente have come a long way, and maybe marriage is on the cards as well. Especially seeing as how they’ve willingly made such a conscious choice that will change their lives forever.