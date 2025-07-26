Tom Brady’s Former Center Reveals Why No One Can Recreate What Jason Kelce Accomplished in His Career

There is arguably nothing more important for an elite professional athlete than earning the (sometimes begrudging) respect of your peers. And former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce certainly has that. And why shouldn’t he? His resume stacks up with nearly any other man who’s ever snapped a football in the National Football League.

His seven Pro Bowls are tied for fifth all-time among centers, and his six First-Team All-Pro selections are tied for second behind only Jim Otto. He also set a franchise record by finishing his career on a streak of 156 straight starts. And of course, he got that all-important and elusive Super Bowl victory back in 2017.

Kelce was an iron man behind the scrimmage line. But he was so good at the position that fellow centers don’t even view him as an apples-to-apples comparison with others at the position. Especially Ted Karras.

Karras, who was also a sixth-round center like Kelce, started 99 games in the NFL and won two Super Bowls snapping the ball to the great Tom Brady. He believes Kelce was so good that he was playing “a different position” than the rest.

“Jason Kelce, he’s a Hall of Fame center, and you can’t even really judge him like a center because he played a different position than anyone else. He was just a missile who snapped the ball. But [he] was also good in one-on-one pass pro though,” Karras said.

Kelce was a bulldog in the running game and a key cog in the infamous Tush Push short-yardage play. But as Karras stated, he was also an excellent pass blocker. And when they got him pulling out in the open field? Forget about it.

Karras continued to shower Kelce with praise, essentially saying that the former Eagle was such a unique player at the center position that no one should even bother trying to replicate what he did during his 13-year Hall of Fame career.

“People always say can you be as good as Jason Kelce. Like, no, because he played a different position than us. He’s a former running back. Like he’s just pulling around the edge, I mean he was the ultimate utility knife for that offense. I don’t think anyone will be able to recreate what he can do.”

Jason Kelce is certainly one of one, both on and off the field. And there’s no doubt he appreciates that not only do fans and the media recognize his skill, but his fellow centers give him his flowers.