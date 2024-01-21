Dec 10, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson and his mother Felicia Jones pose with the trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the 2016 Heisman Trophy award during a presentation at the Playstation Theater. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson, the sensational quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, owes a massive part of his success to a wonderful woman—his mother, Felicia Jones. Her function in shaping his career has been nothing short of super, transcending the conventional boundaries of parenthood to consist of coaching and mentoring.

In 2016, Lamar Jackson’s former trainer revealed the significant role his mother played in developing his skills. Lamar’s path to success kicked off with his mom, Felicia Jones, herself an athlete, who often joined in the football games with Lamar and his pals. As Lamar recalls, “She was just making us tougher because she’s older, so she’s bringing power that we’re not used to feeling.” His trainer Van Warren said:

“What’s so remarkable about her is she took on the role of mother, father and coach before she actually knew what she was doing.“

This rigorous training regime was not just limited to the football field. Jones helped Lamar with different physical exercises, including weightlifting and workout routines. Lamar’s skills are proof of her willpower to see him succeed.

Establishing Lamar Jackson, the Quarterback

Lamar Jackson’s mom wasn’t just influential throughout his early years; she became instrumental in his profession’s direction, steadfastly supporting his position as a quarterback rather than a wide receiver. This preference notably prompted his destiny in football.

In a 2019 YouTube discussion, sports commentators including Mike Greenberg and Ryan Clark delved into Lamar’s exceptional 2019–20 season.They were in awe of his overall performance, especially his unmatched mixture of passing and rushing yards.The professionals agreed on one thing: Lamar Jackson is a game-changer in football, a player so precise that he stands in a league of his own.

Despite her sizable contributions, Jones desired to remain out of the limelight, letting her son’s achievements communicate for themselves. As Lamar rose to fame, particularly during his record-breaking season at the University of Louisville, Jones remained a private figure, focusing solely on her son’s career.