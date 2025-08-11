Tom Brady’s Former Teammate, Who Also Played With Tony Romo, Once Revealed What Made TB12 a Different Breed

Greatness requires something extra: an unshakable hunger and an obsession with your craft. Tom Brady embodied those traits. His passion for football and his relentless drive to be the best set him apart in ways few have ever matched.

Brady’s teammates knew exactly what set him apart, even those who rarely played alongside him and spent most of their time on the practice squad. One of them was Jesse Holley, who shared a locker room with TB12 in 2012.

Holley once shared an anecdote that perfectly captured the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s relentless desire to improve and the extraordinary lengths he went to do it. According to Holley, Tom had a post-practice routine unlike anyone else’s.

While most players would relax and review the practice film with teammates, Brady would sit alone in the locker room with a box of chocolate milk and an iPad. He’d sip the milk, wipe off the sweat, and start watching practice footage, but not the usual kind.

The video came from a special camera the Patriots had installed directly behind him, giving a unique rear-angle view. Why? Because Brady wanted to study the smallest details, his footwork, his head placement, the way he handed the ball to the running back, or how he threw while keeping his eyes on the safety.

These small details mattered on game day, but as Holley pointed out, few quarterbacks went to such great lengths to ensure they executed them perfectly.

” One day, curiosity just got to me. I said, Tom, what’s up? What are you watching? He said,” Come here. There was a camera in practice, just for Tom Brady. It was shot from the back. I’m looking at my footwork and head placement. On my drop back that I didn’t step in the pocket, I wanna know if I was throwing left that I looked Safety of right. I want to make sure I’m not getting out of contact with my footwork. All of these little things will matter in the football game”. I was with Tony Romo and Carson Palmer, and I ain’t never seen them do that before.”

There are countless stories and anecdotes about the GOAT that highlight his great work ethic. It was his obsession with the fundamentals that few could match, and it’s part of what made Tom Brady, Tom Brady.