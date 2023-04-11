Tom Brady’s Rumored Fling Veronika Rajek Flaunts Her Curvy Posterior in a Stunning New Swimsuit

Veronika Rajek has now become an internet sensation. Major credit for that goes to the “Tom Brady” tag which got attached to her after she confessed her love for the NFL legend. Since then, the blond beauty has been garnering seamless traction on social media.

Rajek hails from Slovakia, and her dream is to enlist herself among the top models in the country. She wants to be an SI model and earn Victoria’s Secret Angel honors. Looking at her pace of growth, it seems she is not far from fulfilling her dreams.

Veronika Rajek flaunts her natural beauty

The 27-year-old has a lean physique, and is comparatively The 27-year-old has a lean physique and is comparatively tall (5’11”). As a result, it becomes difficult to maintain a curvy posture. But Rajek is a class apart and defies all such existing notions. She is graceful and an absolute beauty with her curvy posterior.

She never shies away from addressing its natural beauty and often shares sizzling pics on her social media handles. Recently, she posted a similar picture donning a yellow swimsuit beside a pristine swimming pool.

One of the secrets behind her success is her athletic background. Rajek has the first-mover advantage because she started pursuing sports in childhood. “My ‘secret’ is that I started doing athletics at the age of nine, and I’ve not gone one day without working out since then,” Rajek said in an interview, per MARCA.

“From 14 to 18, I had two-hour long training sessions five days a week. During my teenage years, I was only focused on sports,” she added. Rajek grew up in an environment where people encouraged a healthy diet. It was an absolute “no” for alcohol consumption and junk food.

Rajek calls out people for having unrealistic expectations

The fitness journey demands an immense amount of sacrifice, and the Slovakian bombshell has made enough throughout her career. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle since childhood is highly commendable.

Despite all these hardships, when people criticize her, it really hurts. “I’m so tall, it’s difficult for me to have a big b*tt! Some people online always try and punish me,” Rajek said in an interaction.

“It’s normal that it’s smaller. It will never be huge, but it’s muscly. People have unrealistic expectations.” she added. Rajek mentioned that she respects every type of physique, and that body shaming is never a solution.