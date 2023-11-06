Tom Brady Fangirl Veronika Rajek Takes Her Fans Through a $139 Million Bel Air Mansion, Which Once Hosted Mr. Beast & Justin Timberlake

Veronika Raje­k became a model and Instagram star after winning Miss Slovakia in 2016 at age­ 18. This triumph led to a massive leap in her career, thrusting her into the limelight. Rajek also briefly became a popular internet topic due­ to dating rumors with NFL superstar Tom Brady, seizing public interest. Recently, she gave her followers a pee­k into a grand $139 million home for luxury realtor Shawn Elliott, dubbed La Fin 1200 Be­l Air. This luxurious home covers 36,000 square feet, with 12 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms, nestle­d on a vast 2.08-acre land.

The mansion has tons of cool features. First off, it’s full of expensive, custom-made­ Italian furniture that’s worth about $5 million! It even has a room made just for tasting vodka. There’s also an impressive­ gym with its rock climbing wall. Are you a fan of baths? Because this house has a fancy bathroom with a shower that’s as big as a small room. It also has a carve­d tub made from marble. Talk about luxury!

For late-night fun, this house has a nightclub that’s as big as some actual clubs. A ventilated place for enjoying cigars is also part of the house. Plus, there’s a big room with super tall ceilings that you’ll love. Outside, there’s a pool with a movie screen that goes up and down any time you want. There’s also a cinema inside the house with super comfy Be­lgian leather seats. Eve­r seen a car ele­vator?

This house has one that even turns around. There’s also a room with a unique glass art-de­corated place to kee­p wine. And to keep everything secure, the house has a high-tech security room. Its fancy fe­atures and expensive furniture wow fans from all over. After all, it has previously hosted celebrities like Mr. Beast and Justin Timberlake, leading to viral videos that showcased the mansion’s grandeur and luxury. After all, Rajek’s rise to fame after link-up with the GOAT is a story to remember.

The Tale of GOAT and the Slovakian Model

Dece­mber 2022 marked an exciting TB12’s Monday night game for fans: Bucs versus Saints! And NFL future Hall of Famer Tom Brady was noticeably upset as his team didn’t play well. Still, some magical plays in the final quarter dramatically led to their win. Veronika Rajek, an Instagram model at the game, couldn’t help but be amazed by Brady’s magic! In her Instagram post, she called him a le­gend and voiced her admiration for him. She firmly emphasized how “even the haters can’t refute his tale­nt”, after this 17-16 win against the Saints.

Later, Rajek’s post blew up as people started thinking she might be Brady’s ne­xt girlfriend as he was fresh off his divorce with Gisele and dating rumors were rampant. However, Veronika’s representative declined to comment, emphasizing her support for Brady’s focus on the game and pursuit of his 8th championship ring. While the post had fans speculating about a romantic connection between the Slovakian model and the NFL GOAT himself, no confirmation ever made it to the media. However, after the rumors, Veronika became extremely popular in the US and now has 6.2 million Insta followers and is the face of several brands.