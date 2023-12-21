Brittany Mahomes Shows Son Bronze Inheriting Patrick Mahomes’ Iconic Hairstyle for a Second Generation

Patrick Mahomes is an icon both on and off the field, serving as an inspiration to an entire generation of upcoming QBs with his exceptional on-field skills. Beyond the game, his distinctive charisma, particularly his hairstyle, has become a widely discussed topic. Interestingly, it appears that the star QB’s son, Bronze, may be poised to inherit his father’s iconic curly fade.

Recently, Brittany Mahomes, his better half, took to Instagram to share a sentimental story behind their son’s curls and how his hair bears a striking resemblance to his father’s hair. Brittany posted the story with a caption that read, “Those curls are coming in,” implying their son is finally getting those special Mahomes curls. The moment the post went live, observers couldn’t help but notice the striking similarities between young Bronze and his father.

https://twitter.com/Liverpudlian61/status/1737817600435106139?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mahomes’ signature mohawk fade haircut has its roots in a supposed college bet, and maintaining those curls at the top and back demands a significant level of commitment. While Bronze is currently sporting his own unique look with his beautiful golden curls, these curls are gradually offering fans a glimpse of what the future holds for young Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes’ Unique mohawk fade Curls are Trending

The two-time MVP wears those curls with pride and passion, and it seems some of his young fans are eager to share the same enthusiasm. During the Chiefs matchup against the Patriots, a group of young fans sported a similar look at Gillette Stadium, all covered in Chiefs merchandise. They were soon dubbed “Mahomes look-alikes”.

https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1736426326830277073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

According to Mahomes’ barber, DeJuan Bonds, it takes about 40 minutes to cut the shot caller’s hair. He has been visiting Bonds since his rookie days, after getting introduced by his teammates. It adds an extra layer of pressure to make one of the most famous individuals in Kansas and the face of the franchise look his best.

DeJuan cuts the star QB’s hair in three different styles, utilizing various clippers. Mahomes’ hairstyle is best suited for African Americans. However, that hasn’t deterred people of other races and all age groups from embracing a curly mohawk. Bonds once stated,

“The Mahomes is a haircut that the black kids get, or are supposed to get, but the white kids are like,’ I don’t give a damn; we’re getting that haircut, too. We even had one guy that went and got a curly perm to get the Mahomes.” as per the Sports Illustrated.

The two-time SB champ said during Netflix’s famous Quarterback documentary that he is contemplating changing his hairstyle soon. He feels it would be somewhat juvenile for him to maintain this hairstyle as he grows older, expressing that he can’t be a father of 2 kids and sport a mohawk. Nonetheless, fans, especially the younger ones, may be hoping he continues to rock that unique look.

Following two successive losses, the Chiefs secured a victory in match week 15 against the Patriots, bringing their record to 9-5 and moving them closer to guaranteeing a spot in the playoffs. However, they may need to consider the possibility of playing on the road, as the Ravens currently hold the 1st seed in the AFC. The Chiefs are set to take on the Raiders next week at Arrowhead Stadium.